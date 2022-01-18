Chandler Parsons Retires from NBA; Injury Lawsuit Settled for 'Substantial Amount'

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Two years after being involved in a serious car crash, Chandler Parsons has retired from the NBA.

Parsons officially announced his retirement on Tuesday in a post on Instagram:

"Man, I don’t even know where to begin… It’s been a crazy last couple years and has put a lot of things in perspective. I’ve had so many ups and downs and thankful for every single one of them. My entire life all I wanted to be was an NBA player. I didn’t even realize, or think what came with that, I just wanted to compete and play basketball at the highest level. I can proudly say, I did THAT! It wasn’t perfect, but it was a blast and I want to take a moment to thank every single person who helped me reach my dreams. My family, my friends, my aau and high school program, University of Florida, thank you for preparing me and getting me ready for the journey. To the Rockets, Mavericks, Grizzlies and Hawks, thank you for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to live my dreams. To all the staff, trainers, doctors, coaches, teammates, agents, and most important the fans who supported me, THANK YOU. I sure will miss it, the flights, the film sessions, the games, but am so excited for the next chapter of my life. Thank you all, love. CP25."

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Parsons reached a settlement in his lawsuit from the January 2020 car crash for a "substantial amount."

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Jan. 20, 2020 that Parsons was diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash as the result of a car crash he was involved in five days earlier.

Morgan & Morgan law firm announced Parsons suffered "multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and torn labrum" when his vehicle was struck by a drunk driver who was arrested.

Parson' final NBA appearance came on Dec. 27, 2019 with the Hawks. He played 11 minutes in a 112-86 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

A second-round pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 draft, Parsons played nine seasons in the NBA. He spent three seasons with the Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies, two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and finished his career with the Hawks.

Parsons averaged 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 440 career games. He was also named to the 2010-11 All-SEC first team and won 2010-11 SEC Player of the Year at the University of Florida.