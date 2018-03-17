The 10 NBA Free Agents Most Likely to Be Overpaid This Offseason

10 of 10

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Age: 22

Free-Agency Status: Restricted

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.9 blocks, 44.3 percent shooting

Advanced Metrics: 17.1 PER, 0.00 TPA, 0.64 RPM

Max-contract formalities are typically peppered throughout every restricted free-agency class. This year's crop doesn't include that matter-of-fact recipient—a unique development even in a scrimpy market.

Last summer's gaggle wasn't overflowing with afterthought maxed-out signees. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope never signed the massive contract for which he was initially ticketed, and no one rolled the dice on overpaying for an Andre Roberson or Nerlens Noel.

Still, the 2017 class had Otto Porter Jr., who could have inked a max offer sheet with a few teams. He chose the talent-starved Brooklyn Nets—a safety net this year's group won't enjoy. The Nets don't have an effortless path to max space this summer. Nor do they have the same incentive to shell out over-the-top offers after regaining control of all their own first-round picks.

A quick scan of the landscape doesn't reveal any remotely similar suitors. Few teams have max-level breathing room, and most of the ones that do will be more methodical in how they spend it.

Aaron Gordon is the closest this offseason gets to an Otto Porter. He isn't guaranteed max money, but a handful of squads are expected to vie for his offer-sheet affections, according to Sporting News' Sean Deveney. His admirers already have to come in hot to get the Orlando Magic second-guessing his value, and at least one team might be able to convince itself that gambling on a big with the trace tools of a wing is worth the moon.

Playing that card would result in an substantial overpay. Gordon has yet to anchor an above-average offense as the first or second option. His 34.8 percent clip from downtown infers improvement from the outside, but he's still capitalizing on an early-season explosion. He's barely canning 30 percent of his threes since Orlando's opening 8-4 mirage.

Gordon's shot-creating chops leave much to be desired. He's drilling just over 31 percent of his pull-up jumpers, and an offense can't dump it to him in the post. While he's established himself as a legitimate catch-and-fire weapon, he doesn't have the battle-tested track record coming off screens that made it easy for the Washington Wizards to match Brooklyn's max offer for Porter.

Anything close to a max, whether it comes from Orlando or elsewhere, would be a gross exaggeration of Gordon's ceiling.

Unless otherwise cited, stats courtesy of NBA.com, ESPN or Basketball Reference and accurate leading into games on March 16. Salary and cap-hold information via Basketball Insiders and RealGM.

