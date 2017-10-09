Top Storylines That Will Define 2017-18 NBA Season

1 of 9

The storyline that defined the 2017 offseason, rampant talent consolidation, was procedural in nature.

What do we have to give up to get Paul George?

How do the mechanics of a Chris Paul opt-in and trade need to work?

It was "How can we?" rather than "Are we sure we should?"

Such was the transactional desperation created by the Golden State Warriors' own indomitable collection of talent. It made sense to approach star acquisitions that way; if a difference-maker was available, you figured out how to get him and saved fit concerns for later.

Well, later is now. Teams that took on huge names will spend the season tinkering and managing egos as they try to make these new fits work. Some will, and some won't. And that will not only determine this season's league hierarchy but also potentially shape rosters for several years to come. As an example, just imagine what might happen if George, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook reach the NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Might they all stick together for the foreseeable future?

What if the chemistry never materializes, Melo loses another step, Russ decides he doesn't like sharing and OKC finishes with a .500 record?

Can Paul and James Harden coexist in Houston? Many hope not, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.com: "They are tapping their fingers together, Mr. Burns-style, in anticipation of the first time Paul undresses Harden for some comatose defensive blunder, grabs the ball, walks it up, and runs the slow-poke set he wants."

Will Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose be net negatives in Cleveland even while basking in the up-your-game glow of LeBron James? Is Kyrie Irving ready to prove he's more than a scorer after ditching that glow—and a three-time Finals team—to join Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and the remade Boston Celtics?

Can three ball-dominant scorers elevate the Minnesota Timberwolves, or will the gears grind as Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins try to do their work solo?

Chris Herring for FiveThirtyEight grabbed a quote from Wiggins that, while framed positively, illustrates the issue.

"Obviously I think I'm a great scorer and that I'm a great weapon," Wiggins said. "I think of myself as a No. 1 option. We all think we're the No. 1 option. Not in a selfish way. It's more that we just know what we can do."

Throwing talent together is a fine offseason pursuit. The goal of every team should be amassing as much of it as possible. But once that talent has to play together, sacrifice becomes the first order of business. Not everyone can take 20 shots per game or post a usage rate above 30 percent. Somebody will have to give up scoring chances, contribute defensively or fit into a role that's a little different.

We'll spend the season monitoring this new collection of superteams, searching for signs of discord or harmony.

The ones that work will be spectacular. Others will fail spectacularly.