Ranking Every NBA Team's Starting Backcourt Ahead of 2017-18 Season

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

As the NBA moves further and further into the three-point revolution, having guards capable of spacing the floor, setting up their teammates and shutting down others who can do the same has only grown increasingly important.

Only two of last year's postseason quarterfinalists find their backcourt ranked outside the top half in this countdown of the league's best for 2017-18. So while having star wings is advantageous—ditto for versatile contributors from the biggest spots—enjoying quality play at the smaller spots is almost always vital to success.

We're factoring in offense, defense, rebounding and plenty more—literally everything that happens on the court. But do note that these rankings are ultimately determined in subjective fashion. That subjectivity is based on plenty of film analysis and numerical work, but evaluating players is almost always a task in which opinions matter.

The order will also likely change as the season progresses and relevant players either regress or begin to break out. But for the time being, this is how the backcourts stack up heading into the next campaign.

The best of the best get to the top either by boasting a dominant player at one key spot and a competent one at the other, or by featuring a star apiece at point guard and shooting guard. The latter is the goal for every organization, but attaining it makes for a tall order.