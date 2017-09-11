From Duds to Studs: NBA Sophomores Ready to Break Out

0 of 8

NBA rookies typically struggle as they adjust to play at the sport's highest level. The game is that much faster, requires significantly more discipline and can punish players for even the tiniest of mistakes. It doesn't help that many are thrown into the proverbial fire so they can learn on the job.

But the 2016-17 rookie class was particularly putrid.

A few players arrived as legitimate studs. Malcolm Brogdon won Rookie of the Year, while Joel Embiid and Dario Saric also drew first-place votes. Buddy Hield didn't have that honor, but he still impressed after the New Orleans Pelicans traded him to the Sacramento Kings in February. Each member of that young quartet will be ineligible here, since they inarguably weren't duds during their initial campaigns.

Still, the rest of the first-year crop struggled—some more than others, of course. And as NBA Math's total points added (TPA) metric helps show, this was the lowest the rookies had sunk in quite some time:

2016-17: Rookies accumulated minus-2,995.46 TPA and averaged minus-33.66 TPA per player.

2015-16: Rookies accumulated minus-1,738.12 TPA and averaged minus-23.81 TPA per player.

2014-15: Rookies accumulated minus-2,414.58 TPA and averaged minus-29.45 TPA per player.

2013-14: Rookies accumulated minus-2,198.8 TPA and averaged minus-28.19 TPA per player.

2012-13: Rookies accumulated minus-2,438.71 TPA and averaged minus-31.27 TPA per player.

To find a rookie class with a lower total score, you have to travel back to 1990-91, when Derrick Coleman won Rookie of the Year while he, Gary Payton, Kendall Gill, Keith Askins, Lionel Simmons and Ian Lockhart were the only young men to finish with positive TPAs. The journey back to find a set of first-year players with a lower average TPA is shorter, but it still takes you all the way to 2002-03.

Thanks to a dearth of top-end players and plenty of overmatched contributors logging major minutes for rebuilding squads, last year's class was historically bad.

But reasons for optimism still exist. Whether because of changing roles or skill sets that will allow for second-season explosions, each of these eight rising sophomores should make the transition to the "stud" category in 2017-18.