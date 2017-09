From Duds to Studs: NBA Sophomores Ready to Break Out

1 of 8

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown's value to the Boston Celtics comes from his ability to leverage his immense physicality into actual production. The skill elements of his game aren't quite there yet, but he's so relentlessly gritty and overpowering that he still manages to overcome more experienced contributors.

Not many statistical projections loved this California product as he prepared to enter the NBA, but his rookie season should've shown why the eye test is so vital. Not many players have this much speed and strength wrapped in the same package, and fewer still pair that with the mentality necessary to thrive on the preventing end.

That's why Brown was guarding LeBron James as a rookie in the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. It's why, a few months later, he was tasked with slowing Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz during summer-league action. Suffice it to say, covering those two players requires vastly differing skills, and this 20-year-old has them.

But his offense has held him back thus far, and that's what needs to change for a true breakout.

According to NBA Math's Play-Type Profile, the 6'7", 225-pound small forward added value as a cutter and a post-up shooter during his rookie season. Everywhere else, he was a glaring negative, likely because his jumper was broken and he frequently dribbled his way into traffic. This offseason, however, has shown signs that could change.

The shooting percentages weren't there in summer league (40 percent from the field and 30 percent from downtown in Las Vegas and Utah combined), but the aggression was. Looking at percentages in exhibition play is often an erroneous task, and it's far more important that Brown seemed comfortable initiating sets and creating his own looks.

If and when this former Golden Bear shows signs of two-way production, head coach Brad Stevens will have no choice but to hand him more minutes.