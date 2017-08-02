Giannis a Bucks Lifer? Lillard in PDX Forever? Cases for Franchise Faces to Bolt

2 of 9

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker could get the (futile) impulse to leave the Phoenix Suns as a restricted free agent in 2019, but that'd be weird. They're showing him so much love.

Case in point: With Kyrie Irving trade rumors swirling, the Suns have informed Booker he will not be shipped elsewhere, according to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon. The only thing remotely worth watching here is how long it takes Josh Jackson to leapfrog Booker in the team's pecking order.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid may not get an extension from the Philadelphia 76ers. That's what happens when you appear in 31 games through your first three seasons. But his future with the organization is hardly in limbo.

Either he remains healthy and the Sixers re-sign him as a restricted free agent next summer, or his sophomore campaign goes bust and he's forced to sign his qualifying offer or find a suitor willing to roll the dice.

In other words: As long as Embiid holds value that resonates with the rest of the league, Philly isn't letting him go anywhere before his second contract.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic might harbor some resentment toward the Denver Nuggets if they don't decline his team option, make him a restricted free agent and give him a raise from the $1.6 million he's slated to make in 2018-19. But that indignation—assuming it would exist—wouldn't last long if they're willing to max him out in 2019.

Should the Nuggets refuse to pay Jokic top dollar in either of the next two offseasons, then we'll talk.

Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

Restricted free agents seldom sign a qualifying offer and play out their fifth year to gain control of their own fate. Kristaps Porzingis should be no different when he hits the semi-open market in 2019.

If the the New York Knicks are smart, they won't even let the non-issue reach that point. They'll iron out an extension with him after next season. Granted, they are the Knicks, and Porzingis has already tacitly rioted through a skipped exit meeting and Twitter hack that so wasn't. Anything's possible.

But sticking Porzingis on flight-risk watch is premature. Players like him don't have the leverage to escape while on their first contract. He's stuck with the Knicks for the foreseeable future—unless, of course, they engage in self-destructive activity that's extreme even for them.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns has joined Jimmy Butler, who cedes franchise status to his younger sidekick, in recruiting Kyrie Irving to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst.

He's not going anywhere.

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

Paul George's departure should mark the beginning of the Myles Turner era for the Indiana Pacers.

Turner factors heavily into their future and is a legitimate franchise face, but it's easy to imagine him growing frustrated if the Pacers lean into a half-rebuild around Victor Oladipo and Thaddeus Young. He can't do anything about it; such is the curse of first-contract studs. But he's closer to Porzingis' situation with the Knicks than Towns' comfy gig with the Timberwolves.