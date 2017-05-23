Top Potential Landing Spots for Chris Bosh in 2017 NBA Free Agency

0 of 7

After a season spent in limbo, Chris Bosh has seemingly found clarity with his situation. Assuming everything moves forward as planned, the 33-year-old's NBA comeback could be next.

Bosh and the Miami Heat are reportedly closing in on an agreement that would get his remaining salary off of their cap, sources told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The unique arrangement would also allow Bosh the opportunity to play elsewhere without financial complications for Miami, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Bosh hasn't suited up since Feb. 9, 2016, having missed all of 2016-17 and the second half of the previous two seasons due to multiple blood clot episodes. But the 11-time All-Star has maintained he isn't ready to call it quits, telling Larry King last month he still believed he could return to the league, via Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post.

It's impossible to know whether Bosh would be cleared by a different medical staff, but it's not hard to envision a team taking a low-cost flier to find out. (Remember, he'll still collect the $52.1 million he's owed from Miami.) In fact, these seven should already be lining up for a shot at the two-time champion.