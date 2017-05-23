Top Potential Landing Spots for Chris Bosh in 2017 NBA Free Agency

Top Potential Landing Spots for Chris Bosh in 2017 NBA Free AgencyMay 23, 2017
After a season spent in limbo, Chris Bosh has seemingly found clarity with his situation. Assuming everything moves forward as planned, the 33-year-old's NBA comeback could be next.
Bosh and the Miami Heat are reportedly closing in on an agreement that would get his remaining salary off of their cap, sources told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The unique arrangement would also allow Bosh the opportunity to play elsewhere without financial complications for Miami, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Bosh hasn't suited up since Feb. 9, 2016, having missed all of 2016-17 and the second half of the previous two seasons due to multiple blood clot episodes. But the 11-time All-Star has maintained he isn't ready to call it quits, telling Larry King last month he still believed he could return to the league, via Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post.
It's impossible to know whether Bosh would be cleared by a different medical staff, but it's not hard to envision a team taking a low-cost flier to find out. (Remember, he'll still collect the $52.1 million he's owed from Miami.) In fact, these seven should already be lining up for a shot at the two-time champion.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are missing a puzzle piece. Their backcourt is loaded with present and future contributors, their center is a former All-Star and their small forwards fit the modern three-and-D role.
But power forward has been a problem. Jae Crowder might be the best option, but at 6'6", he's almost always at a size disadvantage. Amir Johnson and Jonas Jerebko are one-way contributors (as is Kelly Olynyk, who serves spot duty at the 4). Jordan Mickey subsists off garbage-time scraps.
A healthy Bosh immediately and immensely attacks this issue, whether he mans the spot or allows Al Horford to slide over. Bosh not only adds a self-sufficient scoring threat, he addresses needs on the defensive glass (27th in defensive rebounding percentage) and in protecting the paint (tied for 15th against shots within five feet).
The Celtics are close to contention, but likely still need another lift to reach that level. As much as having the No. 1 pick helps, Bosh anywhere near full strength could be an even bigger boost in the short-term. And with both Johnson and Jerebko headed to free agency, there should be a roster spot with Bosh's name on it.
Cleveland Cavaliers
It's good to be the King. If LeBron James can't guide his Cleveland Cavaliers to a successful title defense, history suggests he'll request the roster moves needed to return to that level. And Bosh, who averaged 20.0 points and 7.2 boards over his previous two seasons, would be an obvious target given his pedigree.
It's also good to play with the King, which Bosh knows firsthand. He was arguably at his most efficient alongside James and Dwyane Wade in Miami, where the trio produced four NBA Finals runs in as many years and two world titles. "He was one of the guys that made it fun to come in to work," Bosh said of James on "Larry King Now."
James has also publicly supported Bosh throughout this ordeal, telling reporters at training camp, "I just wish the best for him and he has my support."
Does this make him likely to land in Cleveland? Not at all. The Cavs have no clear vacancies along their expensive frontcourt, plus Bosh's presence might put unnecessary pressure on Kevin Love or Tristan Thompson. But if James believes Bosh helps the Cavs' championship chances, who is going to tell him no?
Houston Rockets
Bosh, a Dallas native, gave serious consideration to lining up alongside James Harden and Dwight Howard for the Houston Rockets in 2014. As Winderman relayed at the time, the heavy interest in Bosh was nothing new for Rockets general manager Daryl Morey:
It was Morey who showed up on Bosh's Dallas doorstep at the start of the 2010 free-agency period, before Bosh decided to leave the Toronto Raptors to play alongside James and Dwyane Wade with the Heat. That pitch included video testimonials from Rockets icons Yao Ming, Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Elvin Hayes. There also was a Morey-driven analytical breakdown of how the Yao-Bosh pairing could create a perennial 60-victory dynamo.
The sales pitch would sound dramatically different this time around, with the twin-tower blueprints having long been shelved and Mike D'Antoni's small ball becoming the preferred style. But at 6'11" and having shot 36.9 percent outside his last two seasons, Bosh fits this mold as tightly as he did the old one.
The Rockets need versatility along the frontcourt. Ryan Anderson, Clint Capela and Nene all have their specialties—shooting, athleticism and toughness, respectively—but there's little overlap between their skill sets. Bosh could diversify the offense as either a big 4 or a modern 5, all without muddling Houston's spacing or lessening its potent perimeter attack.
Los Angeles Clippers
In 2015-16, Blake Griffin ranked 15th among power forwards with a 2.07 real plus-minus, per ESPN.com. Chris Bosh checked in one slot behind at 2.06.
That's obviously not a reflection of where the two sit now. Griffin, who turned 28 in March, was eighth at the position this season after averaging 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He clearly has a maximum contract awaiting him once he decides where he wants to sign this summer.
But if he opts for someone other than the Clippers—his return is uncertain, sources told ESPN.com's Kevin Arnovitz—Bosh stands as a presumably inexpensive gamble worth taking. While he isn't the playmaker Griffin is, Bosh has been a superior shooter and defender. If his skill set hasn't changed much, it might even be a better complement to Chris Paul, assuming the Point God sticks around.
In a perfect world, the Clippers keep their stars and snag Bosh to address their perpetual need for second-team support. He could share the frontcourt with either Griffin or DeAndre Jordan—or man the middle by himself—and provide the stability Marreese Speights, Brandon Bass and Alan Anderson never did.
Los Angeles Lakers
If your reaction to seeing the Los Angeles Lakers here is the thinking face emoji, you're probably not alone. Any 33-year-old would make a curious target for a win-later team, particularly one who might block a top prospect (like Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr or Ivica Zubac) or one of the club's most expensive players (Luol Deng or Timofey Mozgov).
But the purple and gold make a ton of sense when looking beyond basketball.
"The Lakers would be a natural possibility," Jackson wrote. "Bosh spends his offseasons in Los Angeles and the Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka, is Bosh's former agent."
Besides, there are some basketball arguments to make for this.
If the Lakers are again shut out in their annual summer star search, Bosh is a marketable commodity. He's also a potentially bargain-priced asset, both for the impact he could have on LA's last-ranked defense and the support he'd give should a star (Paul George?) or two (Russell Westbrook?) eventually buy what the Lakers are selling.
Oklahoma City Thunder
There were two ways to view Russell Westbrook's record-breaking season. You could simply marvel and think, Wow, he did all of that. Or, you could dig beneath the surface and wonder, Wow, he needed to do all of that?
Westbrook's extreme one-man act—in addition to averaging a triple-double, he shattered the all-time mark with a 41.7 usage percentage—highlighted how little is left around him in Kevin Durant-less Oklahoma City. But with the club already over the projected $101 million salary cap, avenues to improvement are scarce.
Unless, of course, Bosh takes a meager pact to become the badly missing second fiddle. Victor Oladipo tried to fill that role this season with a lackluster 15.9 points a night. Bosh averaged 18-plus points in nine of his last 11 seasons, only missing the cut with 16.6 and 16.2 as the third man on the pecking order behind James and Wade.
When Bosh is right, he's an amalgamation of OKC's current frontcourt—sturdy as Steven Adams, savvy as Taj Gibson, smooth in the post as Enes Kanter and a better spacer than Domantas Sabonis. Considering how much time Bosh has missed, it's easier than it should be envisioning him as the Thunder's second-best player.
Washington Wizards
John Wall knows the Washington Wizards as well as anyone. So, his reaction to their 2016-17 effort is telling. Maybe some were blown away by the 49 regular-season victories or finishing a game shy of the Eastern Conference Finals one year after missing the playoffs entirely.
Wall wasn't. In fact, the four-time All-Star isn't sure he's seen enough from the franchise to ink a four-year extension for almost $170 million, league sources told CSN's J. Michael.
It's actually a reasonable take. The Wizards need more than their current collection to contend. Their defense buckled, their bench looked broken and their supporting cast struggled with consistency. But assuming they match whatever Otto Porter finds in restricted free agency, they'll have precious few funds to rework the roster.
Finding any cheap NBA labor isn't easy, let alone a player of Bosh's ilk. If his best days aren't all behind him, he could be Washington's best option at power forward or center, and the third scorer who ensures Wall and Bradley Beal have room to breathe.
Get Bosh to sign on the dotted line, and Wall could be quick to follow suit.
