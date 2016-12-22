One Thing on Every NBA Team's 2016 Christmas Wish List

We can't say for certain whether NBA teams pen letters to Santa sometime in December.

Equally important, we can't confirm that they don't.

Pretty much every squad, after all, has at least one pressing need or desire. Most have far more.

Many of these yearnings come down to acquiring a certain player or type of talent via trade. Other teams will be more interested in seeing leaps from incumbents and general internal improvement. Some will be after draft picks. One particular team will want to get rid of a certain someone.

Every possible wish for each franchise is on the table. And in the spirit of the ultra-greedy holiday season, the most ambitious urges will receive special consideration.

With that said, any proposed solutions—i.e., "Ideal Gifts"—must have a semblance of reality.