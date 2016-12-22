One Thing on Every NBA Team's 2016 Christmas Wish List

Manuela Davies/Getty Images
Ideal Gift: C.J. Miles or P.J. Tucker, and a healthy Ian Mahinmi
Good news, Washington Wizards fam: Your team's bench is no longer the worst in the league.
Here's the thing: It's still pretty bad.
Washington is running out the fourth-most efficient second unit on offense since the start December. The backups now rank in the top 15 of points scored per 100 possessions for the season.
But the Wizards' reserve defense has been a joke. The second-stringers are allowing an NBA-worst 111.9 points per 100 possessions, which is the fuel behind their 29th-place net rating.
Ian Mahinmi will be a defensive blessing if his knees ever get right, but he'll only play so much with Marcin Gortat ahead of him. And the Wizards look better when they play with Otto Porter at the 4. They need to target more interchangeable wings to pair with him, Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre Jr.
C.J. Miles or P.J. Tucker are two sound, possible cheapish, trade options. Miles is going to get two-syllable paid in free agency (player option), so the Pacers might be open to unloading him if they don't want to hand him eight figures annually; Tucker, at 31, is out of place on a young Suns roster and would add defensive toughness the Wizards don't get from Tomas Satoransky or Marcus Thornton.
Price, as per usual, is the biggest roadblock. Neither Miles nor Tucker warrants a blockbuster fee, but the Wizards don't have much to offer beyond Oubre, Satoransky and a 2018 first-rounder.
