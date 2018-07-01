Updated Predictions for NBA's Top Free Agents

1 of 5

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Restricted free agency is always a thorny proposition, and this year's marketplace could be particularly prickly given the nearly leaguewide dearth of spending money. With cap space at a premium, clubs could be wary of tying up funds on offer sheets that don't necessarily deliver new players. And free agents may not want to "cash in" when the demand pool is this shallow.

"Most league executives expect a cool market for restricted free agents, which could lead to a few of them ... signing one-year qualifying offers and entering unrestricted free agency next summer," ESPN.com's Zach Lowe wrote.

Lowe mentions Marcus Smart as a candidate for that route. If he is, that means free agency came nowhere near his expectations. In May, he set his worth at "more than $12-14 million," per ESPN.com's Jackie MacMullan. Even if the market offers less money, Smart still looks like a flight risk, as the Boston Celtics are crowded in the backcourt and need to maintain flexibility for more expensive offseasons to come.

Julius Randle looks less obtainable now than he did when the market opened, since the Los Angeles Lakers' superteam hopes weren't enough to produce Paul George. But L.A. remains in the hunt for LeBron and could chase DeMarcus Cousins, too. The longer Randle sits on the back burner, the more likely it becomes that his age (23), pedigree (2014 No. 7 pick) and versatility make him someone else's offseason priority.

It's harder to envision Clint Capela and Aaron Gordon in new digs.

In November, Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said he'd be "very surprised if [Capela] doesn't become, if not the best center in the league, one of the best," per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. Since Capela's play has only strengthened that belief since, Houston will probably match whatever offer he receives.

Gordon is 22 years old, 2014's No. 4 pick, coming off his best season and possibly built perfectly for the modern game. He has way too much potential for the star-starved Orlando Magic to cut him loose.