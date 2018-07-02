2018 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Free Agents Remaining

0 of 25

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The first 24 hours of 2018 NBA free agency witnessed both the market opening and the dam bursting.

Before the hoops world could think about getting any shuteye, Paul George, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant had agreed to re-sign with their respective clubs. By Sunday's end, LeBron James had agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, via a Klutch Sports announcement, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had agreed to another go-round with the Purple and Gold, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.

As far as marquee names are concerned, this relatively thin crop already looks picked apart.

But there are still a number of attractive hoopers-for-hire.

We've compiled the top 25 players still up for grabs and examined both what they offer and how their markets are taking shape.