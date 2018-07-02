2018 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Free Agents RemainingJuly 2, 2018
2018 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Free Agents Remaining
The first 24 hours of 2018 NBA free agency witnessed both the market opening and the dam bursting.
Before the hoops world could think about getting any shuteye, Paul George, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant had agreed to re-sign with their respective clubs. By Sunday's end, LeBron James had agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, via a Klutch Sports announcement, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had agreed to another go-round with the Purple and Gold, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.
As far as marquee names are concerned, this relatively thin crop already looks picked apart.
But there are still a number of attractive hoopers-for-hire.
We've compiled the top 25 players still up for grabs and examined both what they offer and how their markets are taking shape.
25. Kyle O'Quinn
Kyle O'Quinn just did the impossible—he flew under the radar while playing for the New York Knicks.
That's because the reserve center perhaps shines brightest with subtleties. It's easy to not notice a player with career averages of 5.8 points and 4.9 rebounds in 15.2 minutes. It's harder to be unimpressed upon realizing his per-36-minute marks jump to 13.8 points on 51.8 percent shooting, 11.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 blocks.
At 6'10" and 250 pounds, he's a load around the basket. The (less famous) bearded baller has converted better than 70 percent of his attempts within three feet during three of his last five seasons. But there's also a finesse to match his muscle. He made 46.1 percent of his jump shots, hit 46.8 percent of his attempts between 10 feet and the three-point arc and dropped a personal-best 4.1 dimes per 36 minutes.
Casual fans may not have noticed, but executives have tracked his improvement.
HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy wrote that O'Quinn has "a lot of fans around the NBA" for being both "a great energy guy [and] he's a terrific locker room presence." Marc Berman of the New York Post notes that Luke Kornet's return "is a clear indication" O'Quinn won't be back and that the Philadelphia 76ers are "reportedly showing heavy interest."
24. Kevon Looney
Before Kevon Looney even celebrated his 22nd birthday in February, his NBA career appeared at a crossroads. The Golden State Warriors declined his fourth-year option in October and overstocked their frontcourt with other options.
Somehow, Looney turned that seemingly dire situation into a breakout season.
While his first two years were marred by hip injuries that required surgery, his third featured career highs in points (4.0), rebounds (3.3), field-goal percentage (58.0) and minutes (13.8). He started four games for the champs in the regular season and then opened another five outings during their postseason march to their third title in four years. His 387 playoff minutes trailed only the Hamptons Five.
His offense is limited, but he buys floor time as both a rebounder and multipositional defender. His hoops IQ pays dividends at both ends, especially if his team can survive his lack of scoring.
The Warriors expressed their interest in bringing him back, sources told Bay Area News Group's Mark Medina, but he's "expected to field interest elsewhere." That might mean his days with Golden State are numbered, since the franchise can only pay him up to $2.3 million per year because they declined his option.
23. Nerlens Noel
Nerlens Noel averaged 30.8 minutes as a rookie in 2014-15. His playing time has been sliced each season since, to the point his most notable moment this past season involved grabbing a hot dog at halftime.
We know what you're thinking—Is the free-agent market already so watered down that Noel is a top-25 talent? Yes and no.
Clearly, his stock is sliding. His offensive range rarely reaches past the paint, and his defensive potential wasn't always enough to escape Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle's doghouse.
But Noel still intrigues as a possible rim-runner with fast hands and swifter feet. He's yet to have a season with fewer than 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per 36 minutes. The Association hasn't had anyone else do that four times in the past four seasons; in fact, seldom-used Brice Johnson is the only other player to clear those numbers more than once—and he's only logged 107 career minutes.
Noel was traded for flotsam by the 76ers in February 2017 and wound up settling for his qualifying offer six months later. But he still promises enough defensive versatility, rim protection and lob finishing to keep clubs interested. His market includes the Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.
22. Dante Exum (Restricted)
With only 162 appearances and 67 starts scattered over four NBA seasons, 2014 No. 5 pick Dante Exum is only slightly less mysterious than when he arrived as a potential Penny Hardaway 2.0.
With three-year averages—his 2015-16 season was wiped out by a torn ACL—of 5.7 points and 2.2 assists, Exum isn't projected to have that bright of a future any longer. But his physical gifts still hint at something special (6'6" with a 6'9" wingspan), and he still made progress this season despite having his start delayed until March by shoulder surgery.
While inconsistency remains an issue, his abbreviated 2017-18 campaign featured per-36-minute marks of 17.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds. That's enough for executives to maintain interest in Exum's upside.
"I think you have to look at him as a physically gifted guy who is only 22 (he turns 23 in July) and has already gone through the huge NBA learning curve," a general manager told Sporting News' Sean Deveney in March. "There are guys in this year's draft who will be 22 but aren't going to have the kind of knowledge of the league he has, and don't have the physical gifts."
The Utah Jazz have the option of matching any offer Exum signs and have prioritized the point guard, per Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.
21. Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez doesn't have the profile of a typical unicorn.
But if you boil down the definition to a big man who shoots threes and blocks shots, the 30-year-old meets those requirements.
While many of his marks dipped to career-low levels during his first season with the Lakers, the three-ball he debuted the season prior remained in his arsenal. He averaged 1.5 makes per game and shot a good enough percentage (34.5) to function as a stretch 5.
At the opposite end, he held his blocks average north of one for the sixth consecutive campaign. He also became one of only six players to tally at least 200 triples and 200 rejections since the start of 2016-17.
With his points (13.0) and rebounds (4.0) either matching or setting new personal lows, he projects as a specialist now more than ever. But when his specialties feature two traits coveted in contemporary centers, he could have an easier time sniffing out decent money than some of his fellow free-agent bigs.
20. Montrezl Harrell (Restricted)
You're forgiven if you've miscast Montrezl Harrell as only a defensive-minded energizer. The Los Angeles Clippers had him in that bucket when they landed him in last summer's Paul swap, only to be presently surprised by the other elements in Harrell's game, as Doc Rivers told Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times in early March:
"When we got him, we looked at him as an energy guy, a guy that can play defense. That's what he did everywhere he's been.
"And then every practice he gets in, he keeps scoring. And scoring. And then we started thinking, 'Maybe he can score a little bit.' He's been better than that. He's been great."
Harrell's activity will always be the first thing observers notice—his sweeping 7'4" wingspan should be a close second—but energy guys don't score like he did last season. His 11 points per game don't jump off the page until you realize he only averaged 17 minutes, at least 3.4 fewer than any other double-digit scorer. After the All-Star break, he squeezed 14.6 points (on 65.8 percent shooting) into just 20.1 minutes per contest.
His offensive range might not reach far beyond the restricted area, but he's a bulldozer around the basket. He was a 94th percentile finisher as a pick-and-roll screener, a figure with almost universal appeal in today's spread offenses.
19. Rodney Hood (Restricted)
This was hardly the most interesting "What if" question of 2017-18, but what happens to Rodney Hood's value if the Jazz never trade him?
At the time of the exchange, the 25-year-old swingman was averaging 16.8 points and drilling 2.6 triples per night at a 38.9 percent clip. He could manipulate defenders through shrewd pick-and-roll navigating, light the lamp from long distance and ignite at any time. He was only 39 games into his season, and he'd already authored 11 20-point outbursts.
One could debate whether his ceiling extended to stardom or topped out at high-level role player, but his trajectory seemingly pointed straight up.
That should matter for his free agency. But it can't erase the fact he was traded and never found traction with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He lost both volume stats and efficiency and then lost his rotation spot altogether. He returned to tally a combined 25 points and 14 rebounds in Games 3 and 4 of the Finals, but his paycheck had likely taken a sizable hit by then.
He's still generating interest, per Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz, but logic says the offers probably aren't near what we thought he'd collect. A source told Deveney that Hood might sign his qualifying offer from the Cavaliers to try to restore his value for unrestricted free agency next summer.
18. Luc Mbah a Moute
For most of last season, Luc Mbah a Moute looked like a bargain. He gave the Houston Rockets defensive versatility and the highest perimeter volume of his career (one triple per game, 36.4 percent success rate), all for the clearance price of the veteran's minimum.
But two shoulder injuries rocked his season—the first requiring a month-long absence, the second rendering him virtually unplayable (25 percent shooting, 2.6 player efficiency rating) in the playoffs.
It's possible recency bias creates a more muted market than he should otherwise receive.
His multipositional defense alone makes him valuable in today's Association, and his perimeter development extends his influence to both ends of the court. Houston fared 3.5 points better per 100 possessions when he stepped inside the lines.
The next deal he signs will likely carry the bargain label in hindsight, unless Trevor Ariza's exit propels Houston to up its offer to ensure it keeps one of its long-limbed, two-way wing free agents.
17. Rajon Rondo
While Rajon Rondo sniffed out a starting gig last summer, he accepted a one-year, $3.3 million contract from the Pelicans to do so.
It's tough to tell what type of role or money he'll find this time around.
He mirrored most of his 2016-17 stats during the regular season, save for a spike in field-goal shooting (from 40.8 to 46.8) and a plummet on the perimeter (37.6 to 33.3). Then, Playoff Rondo became a thing again with his counting categories climbing to 12.2 assists, 10.3 points and 7.6 rebounds. He also hit 42.1 percent of his triples during the second season.
Add leadership to the mix, and it's enough to spawn support in the Crescent City for Rondo's return.
"Obviously we'd like to have him back; he did a lot of great things for us," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said, per NOLA.com's William Guillory.
Money is tight, though, and chunks of it could need to be set aside for DeMarcus Cousins, Ian Clark and ideally a two-way wing. New Orleans also added Elfrid Payton, although Marc Stein of the New York Times reports the Pelicans "remain hopeful" of keeping Rondo.
16. Dirk Nowitzki
Dirk Nowitzki is a free agent by title only. The Dallas Mavericks declined his $5 million team option to increase their buying power, maximized it by getting DeAndre Jordan's agreement to finally come and now could circle back to their longtime franchise face with the same money.
The Mavs are likely to use their remaining $5 million in cap space to re-sign Nowitzki, league sources told Charania.
It'd be fun to see how teams value the 40-year-old former MVP.
He lost whatever athleticism he had, but Father Time has had trouble eroding the Diggler's skill set. The 13-time All-Star just set a new personal best with 2.6 threes per 36 minutes, and his 40.9 percent conversion rate was his fourth-highest in 20 NBA seasons.
He was last a playoff participant in 2016, but Dallas has tried getting him back to the big dance at least once before he walks away. The Mavs were a 58-loss squad last season, but they could be poised to spring forward after adding Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson already.
15. Wayne Ellington
Wayne Ellington is a specialist.
That's not a knock, either. It's probably how his agent is pitching him to potential buyers.
His speciality is shooting—the one thing every team in the Association is chasing—and his skills are elite. He was one of only 14 players to launch at least seven triples per game in 2017-18. In that group, he was also one of five to clear 39-plus percent from three; Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Paul George and Kyle Lowry were the others.
That's why, despite being average-at-best defensively and limited off the bounce, he was invaluable for the Miami Heat. Among their rotation players, only Kelly Olynyk had a wider on/off split (plus-2.5 with Ellington, minus-1.6 without).
One might assume that makes him a lock to return to Miami. It's not that simple. Unless the Heat move money off their books, a new deal for Ellington likely pushes them into the luxury tax—for a non-contending roster. With shooters getting paid even in this bear market, Ellington shouldn't have trouble scoring a balloon payment in South Beach or elsewhere.
14. Jusuf Nurkic (Restricted)
As a 7-foot plodder with zero career three-point makes, Jusuf Nurkic seems in danger of being left behind in the pace-and-space NBA. Then again, the game was already wide open in 2016-17 when he set a nightly fire under the Portland Trail Blazers with 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals.
Those look like building-block numbers, especially for a squad seeking consistency from somewhere beyond its backcourt.
Problem is those figures fell across the board for Nurkic's second go-round in Rip City. He could dominate every now and again—nine outings with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, six of them with three-plus blocks—but he was more prone to either disappearing or standing out for the wrong reasons.
It's easy to talk yourself into or out of Nurkic as a potential target. He's 23 years old, strong as an ox and skilled for his size. He's also a walking whistle (career 5.0 fouls per 36 minutes) and entering a market short on cash and overloaded with interior bigs.
ESPN's Zach Lowe has mentioned the possibility of Nurkic playing next season on his qualifying offer, via Blazers Edge's Sagar Trika.
13. Dwight Howard
OK, so Dwight Howard technically isn't a free agent at the moment. In fact, he's two steps from the open market. His agreed-upon deal to the Brooklyn Nets can't be completed until July 6. Once that's settled, he still needs to reach a buyout agreement with Brooklyn.
Technicalities aside, Howard's value is among this class' hardest to calculate.
His numbers took an encouraging upswing this last season. His 16.6 points were his most since 2013-14. The last time he had more combined boards and blocks (14.1 per game), he and Kobe Bryant were pretending not to hate each other.
These weren't empty numbers, either. The Charlotte Hornets fared 4.6 points per 100 possessions better with him than without.
Of course, Charlotte later salary-dumped him onto Brooklyn to avoid the luxury tax, and Howard reportedly didn't receive the highest marks in the locker room.
He's interesting as an interior anchor and 6'11" rim-runner. But it's perhaps telling the interest we're hearing about is coming from outside but involves his preferred destinations—the Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans or Wizards, per USA Today's Sam Amick.
12. Kyle Anderson (Restricted)
If the nickname "Slow Mo" didn't clue you in, Kyle Anderson is a unique player.
He's spent the bulk of his career on the wings, despite possessing less-than-stellar athleticism and avoiding the perimeter arc like he's waging a war on analytics (career 0.6 three-point attempts per game). This might be where you notice we've given him top-15 treatment, so obviously something is working in his favor.
There are many positive somethings, actually.
His cerebral approach proves helpful when he's triggering pick-and-rolls or operating as a secondary playmaker. He plays within his limits, which manifests itself through elite field-goal shooting (47.8 percent for his career, 52.7 last season) and expert ball control (0.8 career turnovers per contest).
Defensively, his length and instincts contribute to a quietly elite package. His 3.20 defensive real plus-minus ranked second among small forwards and 16th overall this past season, per ESPN.com.
11. Avery Bradley
Avery Bradley should have bargain potential. He's coming off a disastrous 12 months during which he was traded twice, injured and less effective as a shooter, inside-the-arc scorer and on-ball defender.
But judging by the number of suitors attached to him, it seems like most view the 27-year-old near the top tier of three-and-D talents.
As they probably should.
He's been wreaking havoc on opposing ball-handlers for years. (NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole pegged Bradley as the Association's premier Stephen Curry defender.) And while Bradley's three-ball hasn't been the most consistent, he's only one season removed from burying two triples per outing at a 39 percent clip.
His resume also includes 39 playoff appearances—all of them starts—which should increase his appeal both to win-now clubs and rebuilders eager to change their culture.
Bradley will meet with the Clippers, per Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz, and has also drawn interest from the Warriors, per Amick, and Memphis Grizzlies, per Stein.
10. Zach LaVine (Restricted)
Zach LaVine has the size, athleticism and shooting stroke of a high-level combo guard. To date, though, the 23-year-old's contributions have largely been limited to volume scoring and aerial acrobatics—and the latter came few and far between upon his return from a torn ACL.
That's the abbreviated version of how a player who anchored the Jimmy Butler trade just last summer can now appear as a possible flight risk. The Chicago Bulls, of course, must be willing to let him walk.
"From Bulls perspective on LaVine, four years for $60 million has always felt like preferred number to them," ESPN.com's Nick Friedell tweeted. "At 23, nobody is sure what kind of player he'll become."
LaVine's potential, explosiveness and perimeter promise (38.8 percent three-point shooting from 2015 through 2017) will attract some bidders.
The Atlanta Hawks have interest, per NBC Sports Chicago's Vincent Goodwill, and so do the Sacramento Kings, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. And even if Chicago's interest has waned a bit, it began in a high enough place for him to help facilitate the Butler deal.
9. Jabari Parker (Restricted)
Nearly every column on Jabari Parker's stat sheet paints the former No. 2 pick as a no-doubt keeper for the Milwaukee Bucks. He's 23 years old, a 49 percent career shooter and a contributor of 20.6 points per 36 minutes over the past two seasons.
That's why it isn't surprising to hear he's reportedly swimming in suitors. Just ahead of the market's opening, Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times relayed hearing at least eight teams outside of Milwaukee had interest in Parker.
"There's going to be interest in Parker, no doubt," a Western Conference coach told Woelfel. "Everybody knows he can play."
What teams don't know is whether Parker can stay healthy. He's missed 145 of a possible 328 games over his first four seasons, twice tearing the ACL in his left knee.
The fact that clubs are still interested shows how gifted of a scorer he is. But there are enough questions about his health and his defense to wonder if Milwaukee might opt against matching whatever offer sheet he signs.
8. Isaiah Thomas
Isaiah Thomas might have the trickiest free agency of all.
Two seasons back, he compiled max-contract credentials, finishing third in scoring and fifth in MVP voting. His stock has been tail-spinning ever since, plagued by a hip injury that ravaged his stat sheet before prematurely ending his 2017-18 campaign by necessitating surgical attention.
So, which version is someone about to sign?
Can Thomas get anywhere close to his 2016-17 levels, when he not only averaged 28.9 points but also did so with an ultra-efficient 46.3/37.9/90.9 shooting slash? Or is he the damaged-goods version we saw last season—an undersized scorer who didn't wow with volume (15.2 points per game) or efficiency (37.3/29.3/89.3)?
Few players are more obvious candidates for a short-term, prove-it contract.
7. Derrick Favors
While traditional position labels grow less value by the day, they can still boost Derrick Favors' stock.
ESPN's Bobby Marks explains:
"Close to the deadline, an NBA scout, when asked about Favors' value, said that he had evolved into an integral piece because of his rare ability to play at a high level as either a power forward or center, and that he still had upside despite being in the league for eight seasons. In fact, Favors could be considered a top-15 center based on the 22-game sample when [Rudy] Gobert was out this season with an injury."
Favors' stats are somewhat muted by playing alongside the Defensive Player of the Year, but for his career he's averaged 9.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per 36 minutes. This past season, he also limited opponents to 53.1 percent shooting within three feet, the fifth-lowest mark among volume defenders.
So, the foundation for an upper-level 5 is there. And it's hard to knock what he's doing as a 4. He might not space or distribute like a modern forward, but the Utah Jazz still clobbered clubs by 7.2 points per 100 possessions over the 800-plus minutes Favors and Gobert shared.
6. Marcus Smart (Restricted)
Marcus Smart is a non-shooter who plays shooting guard during an era defined by shooting.
He sounds like he should be in jeopardy of the NBA leaving him behind. And yet, he's somehow one of the 10 best free agents still available this summer.
Set his 36.0/29.3/75.6 career slash aside, and he becomes wildly intriguing from almost every angle.
Need a hustler? Smart was top 20 in deflections (2.9 per game, tied for 17th) and charges drawn (0.24, tied for ninth). Need a stopper? He not only defends multiple positions but also shaved 3.8 points off his matchup's field-goal percentage, had the seventh-best defensive real plus-minus at point guard (1.61, per ESPN.com) and improved the Boston Celtics' league-best defense by 3.6 points per 100 possessions.
Smart can also create, rebound, get to the free-throw line and play any perimeter position. His lack of shooting is a concern, but it's not one nearly grave enough to outweigh his numerous contributions.
5. JJ Redick
Which is more surprising: that JJ Redick made $23 million last season or arguably earned every cent?
He shouldn't approach that salary again—the 76ers effectively rolled over the cap space by paying a bloated rate for one year—but he could make a similar impact back with the Sixers or elsewhere.
He has one of the purest outside strokes in the Association, and his 98 career playoff appearances mean he can either seamlessly transition into a win-now situation or help an up-and-comer step forward.
"I think the city and certainly his teammates understand what he brings to the table," Sixers coach Brett Brown said, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Everyone gets the benefits that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have when they play with somebody like that."
Redick is an underrated passer, but teams targeting him will do so for all-time sniping. He sits 30th on the league's all-time leaderboard in three-point makes (1,464) and 15th in percentage (41.54). This past season, he ranked inside the 91st percentile as a spot-up scorer and 82nd percentile when coming off screens. Philly's offense fared six points better per 100 possessions with him than without.
4. Tyreke Evans
If Tyreke Evans' body cooperates, we might look back on 2017-18 as the start of chapter three of his NBA career.
He'd long since abandoned the spotlight seized from beating out Stephen Curry as 2009-10's Rookie of the Year. Injuries and inconsistency had sapped Evans' effectiveness, forcing him to settle on a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Grizzlies last summer.
He won't have to settle this time around. Not after orchestrating his most productive season since that award-winning debut.
His final stat line of 19.4 points, 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds made him one of only eight players to go 19, five and five. Evans, Curry and Kevin Durant were the only ones to clear all three marks and shoot 37-plus percent from distance (Evans hit 114 triples at a 39.9 percent clip).
Evans, who turns 29 in September, must still answer for his up-and-down trajectory and multiple medical woes (even last season he missed 30 contests). But his productivity, shot creation and improving outside shot have him in a much better position than this time last year.
3. Julius Randle (Restricted)
If timing is the free-agency equivalent of location in the real-estate world, consider 2017-18 to be Julius Randle's oceanfront mansion.
Everything clicked at the perfect time.
He used his contemporary small-ball physical gifts to unleash a potent brand of throwback bully ball. His career highs in points per game (16.1), points per 36 minutes (21.7) and field-goal percentage (55.8) all stemmed from a clear plan to attack, evidenced by his career-low average shot distance of only 4.9 feet (6.9 his first three seasons).
He split his time almost down the middle between the 4 and 5 spots, utilizing his muscle for the former and his quickness for the latter.
He might not be Draymond Green 2.0, but it's easy to spot the similarities.
While Randle isn't a focal point in either role, he still displays intriguing passing and defensive versatility for his size (6'9", 250 lbs). It'd help if he distinguished himself as a shooter or shot-blocker, but free-agency shoppers won't easily overlook a jumbo playmaker who, when engaged, can handle defensive assignments of all sizes and styles.
2. DeMarcus Cousins
Full-strength Boogie is a no-brainer max candidate.
Say what you will about the lack of team success or the hot-headed moments in his past, but you don't find players this size (6'11", 270 lbs) who are this skilled. He's averaged at least 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists each of the last four seasons; no one else has done it once in that stretch.
But full-strength Boogie isn't a member of this free-agency class; post-Achilles-tear Boogie is. It might be the worst injury a professional hooper can suffer, particularly one as big and nimble as this.
This makes him virtually impossible to price properly.
How can arguably the game's most skilled big man sign for anything less than the maximum? How will he find anything close to the max when the market is depressed and his future is unpredictable?
You could waste entire weeks arguing Cousins' present worth. Let's just hope front-office execs reach their conclusions a little sooner.
1. Clint Capela (Restricted)
Back in November, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said Capela had "near-elite two-way" potential, but the club needed "one more step, at least," from its center, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon.
By year's end, Capela had secured a second-place finish in the Most Improved Player award voting. His 2017-18 stat sheet was predictably loaded with career marks, including 13.9 points on a league-leading 65.2 percent shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and a 24.5 player efficiency rating.
He's close to the ideal non-shooting big for today's game.
His sweeping 7'5" wingspan pays off in rim protection, helping him slice 5.1 percentage points from his opponents' shooting rates within six feet. His explosive athleticism makes him a punishing lob finisher (91st percentile pick-and-roll screener) and relentless rebounder (sixth in rebounding percentage). His lateral mobility allows him to survive most perimeter switches.
He does everything a low-usage center should, and he only recently turned 24. Morey might have the height of Capela's ceiling pegged perfectly.
Reported signings via NBA.com's free-agency tracker. Unless otherwise indicated, all stats are from Basketball Reference or NBA.com.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ZachBuckleyNBA.