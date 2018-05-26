Every NBA Lottery Team's Biggest Flaw to Address During the Offseason

14 of 14

Don't take my word for it. Here's what Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee had to say—in full, so nothing is lost in translation—when asked what the Sacramento Kings' biggest need was this offseason:

"Adding a dynamic wing player with size is perhaps the biggest roster need, but I'd say the Kings' biggest need isn't based on position, rather persona.

"The Kings need what I call a 'dog' of a player. Someone who doesn't back down, plays with an edge, picks up some technical fouls every now and then and doesn't mind being the bad guy.

"Collectively, the Kings are too nice. I'd love to see more players take it personally when they give up easy drives. How about a hard foul at the rim?

"[Kosta] Koufos doesn't concede anything easily. Frank Mason III shows that, too. But that needs to infect the team more, and adding another rugged piece that doesn't mind stirring the pot with his teammates and opponents would be a step in the right direction."

Expanding on that a bit, the Kings need to establish the culture that has eluded them for so long. They can't be content to make small strides with a growing collection of young players. Nor can they be pleased with veteran signees, only to see them moved at the trade deadline during a disappointing season (see: Hill, George).

This is an organization that needs to learn how to win basketball games, and that only happens after you've established that beneficial culture that holds players to the highest of standards and leads to plenty of internal growth. If that means leaning on Koufos and Mason more, so be it. Ditto if De'Aaron Fox, fresh off an up-and-down rookie season, blossoms into a bona fide leader who holds his teammates accountable and refuses to cede an inch to opponents.

By whatever means necessary, the Kings need to sharpen the attitude and then watch as the on-court gains start accompanying that primary change.

