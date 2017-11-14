'No Respect at the Rim' All-Stars: NBA's Nastiest in-Game Dunkers

0 of 6

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Basketball is theoretically a non-contact sport, but the area around the rim is paradoxically defined by violence.

It's where defenders—big men especially—carve out their niches, hoping to turn away high-altitude encroachment with midair blocks or, failing that, hard fouls.

Assaulting that area of the floor, then, is a task for the bold. So here, we'll highlight several of the most fearless rim-attackers—the ones who practically seek out conflict 10 feet off the ground. These are the guys who not only aren't deterred by the presence of an opponent between them and the bucket, but who also seem to welcome the confrontation.

We'll try to keep it fresh by focusing mainly on what we've seen so far this season, but if there's a compelling body of evidence from 2016-17, that'll get consideration, too.

Finally, center-on-center dunks just aren't as cool. There's no David-Goliath quality. So our focus will be on guys who attack bigger opponents or several foes at once.

These are the brave men who do not respect verticality, personal space or common decency.