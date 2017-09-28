NBA Salary Cap Reportedly Projected to Be $101M in 2018, $108M in 2019

Eric Gay/Associated Press

NBA teams will reportedly have higher salary caps to work with during the next two offseasons.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Vertical cited sources and reported the league told teams the projected salary cap for 2018-19 is $101 million and the projected salary cap for 2019-20 is $108 million.

Charania noted those figures are subject to change.

This comes after Charania reported on July 1 the league set a salary cap of $99,093,000 for the 2017-18 campaign.

According to an NBA issued release in July 2016, the league's salary cap was $94.143 million in 2016-17.

The salary cap continues to rise, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com pointed to the league's "massive growth" in June, which has been "driven by new television revenues."

The projected increased salary caps for 2018 and 2019 are particularly noteworthy because of the number of star players who could become available. ESPN.com released a list of players who could potentially become free agents in 2018 and 2019 depending on factors such as restricted free agency and player options.

Among the notable names are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Hassan Whiteside, Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Love and Nikola Jokic.