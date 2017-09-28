    NBA Salary Cap Reportedly Projected to Be $101M in 2018, $108M in 2019

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    NBA basketballs are seen at the AT&T Center before Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    NBA teams will reportedly have higher salary caps to work with during the next two offseasons.

    On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Vertical cited sources and reported the league told teams the projected salary cap for 2018-19 is $101 million and the projected salary cap for 2019-20 is $108 million.

    Charania noted those figures are subject to change.

    This comes after Charania reported on July 1 the league set a salary cap of $99,093,000 for the 2017-18 campaign.

    According to an NBA issued release in July 2016, the league's salary cap was $94.143 million in 2016-17.

    The salary cap continues to rise, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com pointed to the league's "massive growth" in June, which has been "driven by new television revenues."

    The projected increased salary caps for 2018 and 2019 are particularly noteworthy because of the number of star players who could become available. ESPN.com released a list of players who could potentially become free agents in 2018 and 2019 depending on factors such as restricted free agency and player options.

    Among the notable names are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Hassan Whiteside, Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Love and Nikola Jokic.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Passes Lotto Reform to Prevent Tanking

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Silver: NBA Has Rule Against Kneeling During Anthem

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Can Fine Teams $100K for Resting Healthy Players

      Jeff Zillgitt
      via USA TODAY
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Melo Expected to Join Paul George with Cavs on Draft Night

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report