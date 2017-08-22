LeBron James Named Rookies' Favorite NBA Player; Stephen Curry Receives No Votes

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The members of the 2017-18 NBA rookie class are big fans of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Stephen Curry? Not so much, apparently.

James was voted as the favorite player by 39 rookies in a poll conducted by NBA.com earlier this month, earning 31.5 percent of the vote. Russell Westbrook, who received 19.4 percent of the vote, was the only other player in double digits.

Fourteen players in total were named, but Curry did not receive a single vote. Most of them were your typical array of superstars, but Jamal Crawford, Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol—all fine players who are clearly past their primes—also received votes.

Curry did receive votes last season, but he was outside the top 10 last year and has never finished higher than fourth in polling.

James' win ends a three-year run for Kevin Durant as the rookies' favorite player. Durant even won the honors last year when he took criticism for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors. He finished in a tie for fifth this season with teammate Draymond Green (5.6 percent of the vote).

Kawhi Leonard (8.3 percent) and James Harden (6.5 percent) took third and fourth in polling, respectively. James' teammate (for now) Kyrie Irving took eighth place at 3.7 percent of the vote.