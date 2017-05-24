NBA Free Agents Who Could Price Themselves out of Current Teams

1 of 8

Bojan Bogdanovic, Washington Wizards (Restricted)

Bojan Bogdanovic is almost assuredly going to price himself off the Washington Wizards. Though they have the right to match whatever offer he receives, they have to worry about shelling out max money to re-sign fellow restricted free agent Otto Porter.

Shouldering Bogdanovic's cap hold won't prevent the Wizards from operating as a non-taxpayer over the offseason. But re-signing him in addition to Porter would vault them past the luxury tax line.

This is not a commitment the Wizards seem prepared to make. They used a first-round pick to pawn off Andrew Nicholson's salary on the Brooklyn Nets, a move clearly aimed at trimming some financial fat in advance of Porter's deal.

Bogdanovic helps address Washington's shallow bench, but he always felt like a rental—a convenient return in the Nicholson deal. His presence is redundant if the Wizards believe Kelly Oubre Jr. will pair his switchy defense with a dependable three-point stroke. Anything other than a surprising discount probably results in Bogdanovic signing with a new team.

Patrick Patterson, Toronto Raptors

Patrick Patterson almost made the final cut. The Toronto Raptors are at their most versatile and oftentimes most effective when he's chasing around opposing 4s or absorbing time at the 5. He complements any frontcourt partner you give him, and he's shot 36 percent from beyond the arc since 2012-13.

Finding a lucrative landing spot for Patterson shouldn't be hard. And yet, it's maddeningly difficult.

It's still unclear whether Patterson can take on a more prominent offensive role. He has been pigeonholed in a specific job description, never emerging as an exceptional finisher around the rim or consistent attacker off the bounce.

Some team will still pay him. But there's a difference between the Raptors passing on $12-15 million per year offers and Patterson not being worth his next contract. They have about $30.3 million committed to DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas next season, with a new deal for Serge Ibaka perhaps in the cards as well. Patterson is more likely to be a cap-sheet casualty than overpaid goner.

PJ Tucker, Toronto Raptors

PJ Tucker is in the same(ish) boat as Bogdanovic. The Raptors acquired him knowing full well he could be a partial-season lease. But his uncertain status is less about price and more about the team's ballooning salary obligations.

Plenty of aggressive buyers need a feisty 6'6" wing who can defend LeBron James and live to wear the commemorative "I unsuccessfully tried guarding the G.O.A.T. and all I got was this shirt" bro tank you're supposed to receive afterward. But Tucker is 32 years old and has shaky three-point accuracy. Teams won't be inclined to overpay him on a long-term deal.

Toronto may let him go anyway. Paying Tucker even sticker price drives up what stands to be one of the league's most terrifying tax bills.

Ibaka and Kyle Lowry will cost a fortune if they return. Sources told Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler that Ibaka and the Raptors have "basically" agreed upon a deal that pays him around $20 million per year. Lowry will cost more than that. Unless the Raptors unload Carroll or Valanciunas, Tucker will continue to own a prime piece of real estate with Patterson on Collateral Damage Island.