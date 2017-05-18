Twitter Unloads on All-NBA Team Voting After Karl-Anthony Towns, Others Snubbed

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

The announcement of the All-NBA teams on Thursday has sparked widespread response across social media.

A total of 15 players made up the three All-NBA teams, headlined by LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis on the first team.

B/R's Howard Beck tweeted out the full roster of All-NBA selections:

As is often the case with a list like this, there was plenty of blowback for players who didn't make the cut.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed the cut behind fellow centers Davis, Rudy Gobert and DeAndre Jordan, is playing the disrespect card:

Towns even had support from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who played with the T-Wolves center in 2014-15 at the University of Kentucky:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had some choice words upon seeing teammate Klay Thompson wasn't voted an All-NBA selection (WARNING: CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE):

Sticking with the Warriors, Kevin Durant did take time to appreciate his selection to the All-NBA second team:

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul had an emoji-based response to not getting named to the squad:

But for some fans and analysts, even the players who did get named to the All-NBA squad weren't given enough support by the media:

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King took a different approach to criticism regarding two of the NBA's most prominent players:

Another hot topic of discussion regarding the selections revolved around players who didn't make the team.

Specifically, Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward missed out on a chance to receive the supermax contract offer from their current team by missing the cut.

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum had some pointed comments about the media being able to help determine how much money a team can offer a player in a contract:

There's never going to be an All-NBA team that generates unanimous praise from critics. There are more than 15 players in the league right now deserving of being recognized for their accomplishments during the 2016-17 season.

Towns probably should have been included after averaging 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, but it would have required Davis, Gobert or Jordan to be taken out.

It's a difficult task to pare down the best the NBA has to offer to only 15 players. This is a great representative sample of who the biggest and best stars in the league are right now, with others who just missed the cut using it as fuel to force themselves onto a team next season.