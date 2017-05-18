Twitter Unloads on All-NBA Team Voting After Karl-Anthony Towns, Others Snubbed

Twitter Unloads on All-NBA Team Voting After Karl-Anthony Towns, Others SnubbedMay 18, 2017
The announcement of the All-NBA teams on Thursday has sparked widespread response across social media.
A total of 15 players made up the three All-NBA teams, headlined by LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis on the first team.
B/R's Howard Beck tweeted out the full roster of All-NBA selections:
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
NBA announces All-NBA teams. Neither Paul George nor Gordon Hayward made it. Thus, no supermax for either this year. https://t.co/GbHl82Ss9G5/18/2017, 6:03:57 PM
As is often the case with a list like this, there was plenty of blowback for players who didn't make the cut.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed the cut behind fellow centers Davis, Rudy Gobert and DeAndre Jordan, is playing the disrespect card:
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
Doesn’t look like Karl-Anthony Towns is too enthused about the All-NBA selections…. (via @KarlTowns / snapchat) https://t.co/lnEMebsR5b5/18/2017, 7:20:46 PM
Towns even had support from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who played with the T-Wolves center in 2014-15 at the University of Kentucky:
Devin Booker @DevinBook
So we're gonna pretend KAT wasn't suppose to be on any All-NBA?🤔5/18/2017, 6:54:40 PM
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had some choice words upon seeing teammate Klay Thompson wasn't voted an All-NBA selection (WARNING: CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE):
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green calls it BS that Klay Thompson isn't on an All-NBA team https://t.co/EdmjPKwYwG5/18/2017, 8:14:52 PM
Sticking with the Warriors, Kevin Durant did take time to appreciate his selection to the All-NBA second team:
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
On All-NBA Team: "I'm glad to be a part of it. When you see your name on the list of the top 15 players in the league that's pretty special" https://t.co/q4D8dLNity5/18/2017, 7:33:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevin Durant goes LaVar Ball on @ChrisBHaynes, jokingly https://t.co/WcJfawIaf95/18/2017, 8:03:46 PM
Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul had an emoji-based response to not getting named to the squad:
Chris Paul @CP3
👌🏾5/18/2017, 8:45:03 PM
But for some fans and analysts, even the players who did get named to the All-NBA squad weren't given enough support by the media:
Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow
Lebron James wasn't a unanimous 1st team All #NBA ... who is the guy?5/18/2017, 7:30:59 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
IMO, there should have been four unanimous first-teamers this season. But whatevs. https://t.co/2sXLiFdlSv5/18/2017, 6:19:12 PM
LizzLocker @Lizzs_Lockeroom
#NBA Twitter searching for who gave LeBron & Russ a 2nd team vote & Kawhi a 3rd team vote #AllNBA https://t.co/mHEuU95dDo5/18/2017, 6:50:16 PM
Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King took a different approach to criticism regarding two of the NBA's most prominent players:
Marquette King @MarquetteKing
Draymond Green is better than Lebron...5/18/2017, 7:37:57 PM
Another hot topic of discussion regarding the selections revolved around players who didn't make the team.
Specifically, Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward missed out on a chance to receive the supermax contract offer from their current team by missing the cut.
David Aldridge @daldridgetnt
Neither George nor Hayward made any of the all-NBA teams announced today, & are thus not eligible for the $200M+ super max deals in new CBA.5/18/2017, 6:40:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum had some pointed comments about the media being able to help determine how much money a team can offer a player in a contract:
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Craxy how expensive those All-NBA votes were this year 👀 wonder how long the NBA will allow that to be the deciding factor5/18/2017, 7:06:10 PM
There's never going to be an All-NBA team that generates unanimous praise from critics. There are more than 15 players in the league right now deserving of being recognized for their accomplishments during the 2016-17 season.
Towns probably should have been included after averaging 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, but it would have required Davis, Gobert or Jordan to be taken out.
It's a difficult task to pare down the best the NBA has to offer to only 15 players. This is a great representative sample of who the biggest and best stars in the league are right now, with others who just missed the cut using it as fuel to force themselves onto a team next season.