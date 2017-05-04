Biggest Takeaways from Last Night's NBA Playoff Action

0 of 10

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Wednesday's NBA playoff action proceeded according to plan...as long as your plan included the Cleveland Cavaliers hammering the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs sharpening up after a Game 1 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets.

LeBron James was a monster while only taking the opposition with minimal respect, Kawhi Leonard upgraded his software and the stars shone. Ultimately, the Cavs cruised to a 2-0 series lead following their 125-103 shellacking, and the Spurs evened things up at 1-1 after smoking the Rockets by a final of 121-96.

The storylines developing in both series are only gaining intrigue—even in the East, where the Raptors face do-or-die adjustments.

Everybody's cards are on the table, counter measures have already been deployed. So now, in addition to chronicling what's been deciding these matchups so far, we're getting into the stage of competition where things get desperate. Where counters to the counters are critical.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's postseason tilts—and everything to keep in mind as these series progress.