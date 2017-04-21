He Made HOW Much? Predicting the Worst Contracts of 2017 NBA Offseason

0 of 9

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

We interrupt your regularly scheduled NBA playoff programing to bring you the latest form of backhanded flattery, free-agency edition.

Predicting which players will get the worst contracts of the offseason is awkward territory. It's not possible to pick out the next Joakim Noah (four years, $72.6 million) or Timofey Mozgov (four years, $64 million). What makes those deals so unfathomably bad is they weren't supposed to exist in the first place.

This is more about players we can envision being grossly overpaid—the Evan Turner All-Stars. Turner wound up with a four-year, $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers last summer, but while the amount was surprising, the general notion that he'd sign a bad contract was not.

The next batch of those pacts are in this space. And in a way, making the cut is upside-down praise. These are deals that should make people cringe before recipients have the chance to live up to them, which is bad. But players need to perform well enough during the regular season to earn them, which is good.

So let's build up some standout free agents in order to (politely) chop them down, shall we?