NBA Player Power Rankings: B/R's Top 30 Point Guards at the Halfway Point

The point guards of today's NBA are no longer tasked solely with making their teammates' lives easier.

Those "pure" floor generals still exist, but the league's best at the position also do everything else. They're capable of driving to the hoop and finishing plays through traffic, connecting on long-range attempts off the dribble, rebounding to start transition opportunities without an outlet pass and attempting to slow down their counterparts.

The ones who can do almost everything? They're the players who rise to the forefront of the MVP conversation. Stephen Curry is your two-time reigning MVP, while James Harden and Russell Westbrook are trading blows in the race for this year's premier individual award.

But this position isn't just top-heavy. It's also deep.

By analyzing the work these players have already done in 2016-17, as well as their reputations from previous seasons and the expectations going forward, we're here to put the top 30 point guards in order. The goal is to identify the players we'd most want to build around for the remainder of the current campaign, so long-term upside and prowess in the distant past are irrelevant.