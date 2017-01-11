NBA Player Power Rankings: B/R's Top 30 Small Forwards at the Halfway Point

Does LeBron James still take the cake among the NBA's top small forwards?

There's no doubt the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is defending his championship with another stellar season, but plenty of contenders are coming for his crown. Even with Kevin Durant qualifying for our position-by-position rankings as a power forward, James has to deal with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler, among others.

Plus, a number of youngsters are moving up the hierarchy in an expeditious fashion.

By analyzing the work these players have done in 2016-17, as well as their reputations from previous seasons and the expectations going forward, we're putting the top 30 small forwards in order. The goal is to identify the players we'd most want to build around for the remainder of the campaign, so long-term upside and prowess in the distant past are irrelevant.