NBA Player Power Rankings: B/R's Top 30 Power Forwards at the Halfway Point

Age: 28

2016-17 Per-Game Stats: 26.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.7 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 27.2 PER, 214.6 TPA, 5.49 RPM

It may seem strange to view Kevin Durant as a power forward when he opens games next to Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia. But the Golden State Warriors have trotted out smaller lineups enough that Basketball-Reference.com has 57 percent of KD's minutes coming at the 4.

That gives the Dubs a monopoly at the 4—as good as Green is on defense, Durant is that strong on the other end.

It's taken the former MVP virtually no time to adjust. He's averaged 26 points while shooting a staggering 53.4 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from downtown and 86.1 percent from the charity stripe. And though he may not get to create his own looks as often, he's thrived as a spot-up threat and reallocated his energy to other areas.

Durant has always been a strong passer, but he's elevated his game by averaging 4.6 dimes and just 2.3 turnovers. Plus, he's playing the best defense of his career, thriving as he protects the rim in small lineups and guards overmatched opponents on the wings.

This is the most complete we've ever seen Durant, terrifying as that may be for the rest of the league.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats from Basketball-Reference.com, NBA.com, ESPN.com or NBA Math and accurate heading into games on Jan. 11. Positional designations determined by Basketball-Reference.com's minute splits at the end of 2016. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted.