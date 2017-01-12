NBA Player Power Rankings: B/R's Top 30 Power Forwards at the Halfway Point

The NBA's power forwards, they are a-changin'.
No longer does the Association feature back-to-the-basket bullies who torture their matchups with precision footwork and touch around the hoop. Those still exist, but stretch 4s are all the rage, as are players who can rack up triple-doubles while defending a variety of positions.
With Kristaps Porzingis, Julius Randle, Jabari Parker and other youngsters on the rise, the power forward slot is in great shape. And we can't forget about established studs such as Kevin Love, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
By analyzing the work these players have done in 2016-17, as well as their reputations from previous seasons and the expectations going forward, we're putting the top 30 power forwards in order. The goal is to identify the players we'd most want to build around for the remainder of the campaign, so long-term upside and prowess in the distant past are irrelevant.