Lawsuit: John Elway Was 'Disheveled' for Brian Flores' 2019 Broncos HC Interview

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who has filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and all 32 of its teams alleging racial discrimination in the hiring process of coaches, says that Denver Broncos CEO Joe Ellis, former general manager John Elway and others "looked completely disheveled" and appeared to have been "drinking heavily the night before" a scheduled interview with Flores for the team's then-open head coaching position in 2019.

Flores, who also says that the New York Giants had decided to hire former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before bringing him in for an in-person interview this year, says that Broncos brass showed up an hour late and conducted the talk just to satisfy the league's Rooney Rule:

"Incredibly, this was not Mr. Flores' first sham interview that was held only in an effort to comply with the Rooney Rule. Indeed, in 2019 Mr. Flores was scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos' then-General Manager, John Elway, President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis and others, showed up an hour late to the interview. They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had drinking heavily the night before.

"It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job. Shortly thereafter, Vic Fangio, a white man, was hired to be the Head Coach of the Broncos."

The Broncos released a statement in response to Flores' claims:

Flores filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in the Southern District of New York.

Regarding his allegations, Flores states that the league "remains rife with racism, particularly when it comes to the hiring and retention of Black Head Coaches, Coordinators and General Managers."

As of Tuesday, there were only three head coaches of color in the NFL: the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, the Washington Football Team's Ron Rivera and the New York Jets' Robert Saleh.

There are seven general managers of color: Chris Grier (Miami Dolphins), Andrew Berry (Cleveland Browns), Terry Fontenot (Atlanta Falcons), Brad Holmes (Detroit Lions), Ryan Poles (Chicago Bears), Martin Mayhew (Washington Football Team) and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Minnesota Vikings).

As for the Broncos, they ended up hiring former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for the position but fired him this offseason after he compiled a 19-30 record. Denver has since hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as its new head coach.

Flores ended up taking the Dolphins' head coaching job, going 24-25 over three years. However, Miami had consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2004 under Flores, and the team had made marked improvements since his first year, when the Fins went 5-11. Last year's squad finished 9-8 after a 1-7 start.

After the season, Miami fired Flores, and there were murmurs of disagreements and discontent between himself and team brass, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network providing more information:

Flores has been a regular fixture of reports in this year's hiring cycle. Per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Daboll and Flores were considered the "1" and "1A" choices in the Meadowlands. The Giants brought Flores in for a second interview, but he notably says in the lawsuit that they had already decided on Daboll three days earlier.

The Houston Texans brought Flores in for a second interview, and Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football reported that the 40-year-old had a Monday dinner with New Orleans Saints brass in Mobile, Alabama, the home of the Senior Bowl. The Chicago Bears also spoke with Flores but went with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus instead.

Flores is still without a new head coaching job as of Tuesday. He released a public statement following the lawsuit's release, noting that he could be risking future opportunities:

He also released a statement to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe:

Prior to his Dolphins' stint, Flores coached on the New England Patriots' staff from 2008 to 2018, rising to the rank of defensive play-caller in his final year. The 2018 Pats won the Super Bowl after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.