Tuesday NBA Free Agency Roundup: Rockets, Not Heat, Are Best Fit for Melo

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Deciding between Houston and Miami is a matter of fit versus fate for Anthony.

The Rockets offer a better shot at cracking the NBA Finals. Even after losing Trevor Ariza to the Phoenix Suns and Luc Mbah a Moute to the Los Angeles Clippers, even while playing in the same conference as the Golden State Warriors, they are by far the more imminent threat.

Harden, Paul and Clint Capela (more on him shortly) promise 50-plus wins and a likely top-two playoff seed. Ariza and Mbah a Moute were key components of the team's switch-everything defense, but they didn't qualify as lifelines. Houston outscored opponents by 8.1 points per 100 possessions when playing without either of them, according to Cleaning The Glass.

The Heat, on the other hand, guarantee a cleaner fit—or rather, a higher-profile role. They need established shot creators and finishers. Their top-five usage rates among those to make 20 or more appearances belonged to, in descending order: Dwyane Wade, Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside and Kelly Olynyk.

One of those players could retire (Wade). Another might be traded or spend the year in head coach Erik Spoelstra's no-fly zone (Whiteside). Another attempted only one pull-up jumper per game and had nearly two-thirds of his made buckets come off assists (Olynyk). Yet another is Dion Waiters.

Most players heading into their twilight and still searching for a ring would put the Rockets atop their list of preferred landing spots. Anthony may no different. His friendship with Paul helps. But playing a familiar brand of basketball matters to him. He made that clear after Oklahoma City was eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the playoffs, per ESPN.com's Royce Young:

"I think the player that they wanted me to be and needed me to be was for the sake of this season. As far as being effective as that type of player, I don't think I can be effective as that type of player. I think I was willing to accept that challenge in that role, but I think I bring a little bit more to the game as far as being more knowledgeable and what I still can do as a basketball player."

Anthony's assessment of his time with the Thunder is fair. He posted the lowest true shooting percentage of his career but put down 35.7 percent of his treys and shot better than 45 percent when using between one and six dribbles. He can still get buckets, a timeless talent that Miami needs more than Houston.

And yet, adapting to the Rockets wouldn't be that much different from adjusting to the Heat. There might be no variance at all. Houston's shot volume is more concentrated, emphasizing Harden and Paul, but Miami's egalitarian distribution leaves too many cooks in the kitchen.

Dragic, Waiters, James Johnson and Tyler Johnson all command a certain amount of touches. So will Wade if he returns. The Heat have likewise experimented Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow as triggermen. That all adds up.

Anthony won't want for touches with the Rockets. They had four players make at least 20 appearances and notch higher usage rates than him (23.2). Paul has already shown a willingness to cede ball control, and Harden won't blush at surrendering shots after finishing second among all players in possession time and field-goal attempts per 36 minutes.

Joining the Rockets does not come without compromise. Anthony's job description would remain the same in many respects. He'll need to play off the ball more.

That isn't the end of the world.

Anthony shot 37.3 percent on catch-and-shoot triples within an Oklahoma City offense that struggled to create consistent space. No team fired up wide-open threes with more regularity, and only the Brooklyn Nets jacked more standstill treys.

Playing off Harden and Paul is different than working away from George and Westbrook. It's easier. Harden and Paul are more organic setup men. George is a tertiary distributor, and Westbrook is more force of nature who berths assists by formula than selfless artisan.

Reuniting with D'Antoni—who is all aboard the Melo train, per Woj—even helps here. Houston's head honcho and his staff strategically staggered the court time of their two ball-dominant stars last season. Paul averaged 15.1 minutes per game without Harden, and Harden saw 21.9 minutes without Paul.

Working Melo into that dynamic will be difficult, but not impossible. Eric Gordon, the Rockets' third option, tallied more than nine minutes of solo time per game while averaging under five minutes with both Harden and Paul in the lineup.

D'Antoni will also do some things to keep Anthony involved during full-strength minutes. The Rockets' iso-heavy offense isn't revered for its off-ball motion, but they know how to incorporate pick-and-roll divers. Anthony can take on more rim-running duties in super-small lineups, much like Mbah a Moute and PJ Tucker did this past year. He shot under 38 percent in these situations with the Thunder, but they weren't routinely trotting out five-sniper arrangements.

Toss in the 20 or so games Paul will inevitably miss, and the Rockets are Anthony's best bet. They aren't a perfect landing spot. Using him on defense will be difficult without Ariza or Mbah a Moute. But they blend individual and collective opportunity—a superior balance between fit and fate.