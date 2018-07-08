NBA Players Who Will Never Live Up to Their New Free-Agency Contracts

1 of 6

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

In a "never thought I'd see the day" highlight of the summer, Los Angeles Lakers fans around the world celebrated as Kobe Bryant's biggest rival agreed to save the franchise from its state of demise.

The idea LeBron James' contract is something the Lakers will eventually regret sounds preposterous right now. Even at age 33, the King just had one of the best years of his career, finishing second in the MVP voting. And sure, he may cover the cost of the Lakers' investment in off-court value alone, but we're here to judge its basketball merits.

There's a decent chance he won't live up to his four-year, $154 million deal.

With each subsequent season, that contract will look more precipitous. To put things in perspective, James has already played 54,347 combined playoff and regular-season minutes—the most of anyone through their age-35 season, according to Basketball Reference.

What's remarkable is James has two more seasons to go.

In fact, he's ninth in total minutes played, and he's just 2,931 behind Kobe Bryant for third all-time, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (66,297) and Karl Malone (62,759). If he averaged the same number of minutes over the next three years as he played this year (3,948), he'd pass Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time lead with nearly a year to go on his contract.

Sure, he's been superhuman his whole career and avoided injuries, but that's part of why he's also played so many minutes. And while he might seem more machine than man at times, he's made of flesh and blood, and there will be a time when he's not the same anymore.

It's probably going to happen within the next four years, and the Lakers will pay $41 million on the last year of that contract, according to Spotrac.

You can argue that if he brings a title to L.A., it won't matter. But there's a chance he never will. If he doesn't and only adds dead weight the final year or two of the contract, Lakers fans' joy could get exhausted.