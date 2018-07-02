Questions That Already Got Answered in 2018 NBA Free Agency

0 of 9

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Speculation is the main appeal of NBA free agency, but we've seen an unusual amount of early action sweep away many of the biggest prospective uncertainties.

We know where LeBron James will play next year. Same for Paul George, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan and several other potentially landscape-altering names. It took mere hours for the vast majority of free-agent speculation to disappear.

With so much coming together so fast, it's important to keep track of what we've learned from all this action.

What trends are emerging? What's the fallout of the biggest signings? Which teams spent wisely, and which didn't? Just as critically, which organizations are now positioned to pick up the leftovers at a major discount?

If you're looking to get a grip on a free-agency picture that coalesced far faster than usual, here's what we know so far.