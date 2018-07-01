Paul George's Decision Brings Unlikely Validation to Russell Westbrook, Thunder

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

"I'm here to stay."

With those four words, spoken by Paul George at a private party outside of Oklahoma City on Saturday night, the Thunder's wayward ship has been righted.

There will be no move to his native Los Angeles as heavily speculated for the past 365 days. There will be no return to free agency next summer, as he's reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth $137 million.

Paul George chose the Thunder and Russell Westbrook over the Los Angeles Lakers and (maybe) LeBron James.

To the outside world, the move appears beyond unlikely. And to an extent, it's true. One year ago, Oklahoma City looked like a pit stop in George's NBA career. In the eyes of many, the Thunder were merely borrowing George for a year before he set up shop with the Lakers.

That fate seemed even more certain after the Thunder bowed out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Utah Jazz. But that was outside observation, a product of people applying their own basketball sensibilities and buying into the national groupthink. George took to the city and the organization quickly and may have decided to set up shop sooner than anyone realized.

George's commitment is a win on multiple levels. For the OKC community, it's a clapback at those that think there's little life or civilization here. For Thunder ownership, it's an enormous "Told You So" to those who said they'd never spend enough. For Sam Presti, it's a coup.

It's also a must-needed win for Westbrook. The Thunder star has been painted—fairly and unfairly—in a negative light. Durant's departure led to the conclusion that star players didn't want to play alongside him. He's been accused of preventing teammates from reaching their full potential. His public persona and on-court temperament wouldn't seem to make him endearing.

Yet it was Westbrook who led the charge in the year-long recruitment of his fellow southern Californian. Narratives will continue to burn like trash in a barrel, but Westbrook now has a fire extinguisher.

Those same narratives about the Thunder ownership will flare up as well. This is, as described by a team source, a continuation of a long-term plan laid out years ago. The plan all along was to save its tax dollars—staving off the repeater tax they now face—and spend big when Westbrook and Kevin Durant hit their primes. The plan moves on with George instead of Durant.

Still, it's fair to ask why George would return to a team that disappointed last season. Internally, the team saw a lot of promise during a 29-game stretch from December 1 to January 27—the day guard Andre Roberson was lost for the season. The team went 21-8 with impressive home wins over the Rockets and Raptors during that stretch.

Yet the team also lost to the likes of the Nets, Hornets, Knicks, and Suns over that span. It illustrates perhaps the Thunder's largest issue last season after an 8-12 start—a lack of focus. A sense of entitlement seemed to grow with every win over a top-5 team, and that cost them in the end. It's a fixable issue that could go a long way.

George managed to click with Westbrook, a star player that he never was paired with in Indiana. George knocked down over 40% of his three point attempts and was a menace defensively with Roberson by his side. Add in center Steven Adams and the Thunder have, on paper, a trio that compares favorably with the Rockets' combo of Harden, Chris Paul, and Clint Capella.

More work is needed to flesh out the rest of the roster. Lost in the George hysteria was that OKC also locked up reserve forward Jerami Grant to a three-year deal. Ray Felton and Corey Brewer are due for visits next. The Thunder are also reportedly looking for a backup center and may be able to snag a useful veteran on a minimum salary deal.

Notably absent from all of the festivities is Carmelo Anthony. As it stands today, the Thunder are facing a luxury tax bill in excess of $130 million thanks to stiffer repeater penalties. Some trimming around the edges—like releasing disappointing swingman Kyle Singler and stretching out his $4.9 million salary—can bring that number down. But Melo's presence and his $27.9 million salary is the next Rubix Cube for Presti to solve.

Anthony still holds his no-trade clause, giving him a lot of power over the situation. He clearly was not unhappy enough to walk away from that amount of money, yet doesn't feel like a part of OKC's plans anymore. The Oklahoma City roster isn't deep enough to afford paying Anthony to go away. Yet reducing Anthony's guaranteed salary and stretching it out over three seasons could save tens of millions of dollars.

It's a situation that could linger all summer, much like it did with Anthony and the Knicks last summer.

OKC still has its taxpayer Mid-Level Exception worth $5.3 million available. The Thunder may be able to justify buying out Anthony if they can land a high-level player in this tight free agent market.

The Thunder now needs to reward George's faith in them. The Warriors remain an indomitable presence that puts a damper on many teams' title chances. The first step in David slaying Goliath is down, and many more remain.