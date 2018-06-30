LeBron James Rumors: Superstar Lands in Los Angeles Amid Free-Agency Chatter

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

LeBron James reportedly landed in Los Angeles on Saturday—just one day before free agents can begin negotiating with NBA teams.

SportsCenter tweeted a video of a plane landing at Van Nuys Airport in L.A. and added that a source told ESPN that James had flown from Anguilla to Los Angeles aboard it:

ESPN's Arash Markazi then tweeted a photo of LeBron at the airport:

James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

