10 NBA Starting Lineups in Need of a Change This Offseason

Who's ready to play armchair doctor for a gaggle of the NBA's starting fives?

Singling out the opening-tip combinations desperate for change is a tricky process this time of year. Injuries and copious amounts of tank jobs created an abnormally large lineup sample, making it difficult to pinpoint certain teams' preferred arrangements. Rolling with the most used quintet on the season seldom worked.

Impending free agents and the upcoming draft complicate the process even further. Some teams are no doubt approaching the offseason without a starting five in mind. They'll wait for the results of June's prospect pageant and July's shopping spree before coming to any decisions.

In light of all these obstacles, we'll lean on a few ground rules to keep things under control.

Major pieces returning from injury will not qualify as changes. The Boston Celtics' starting five could use a Gordon Hayward. The San Antonio Spurs' opening lineup could use a Kawhi Leonard. And guess what: They are going to get them.

The inverse holds true for teams still coping with injuries. We want to tackle long-term outlooks, and the New York Knicks' starting five cannot be properly dissected until Kristaps Porzingis returns. That might not happen at all in 2018-19.

Rotation inconsistency born of midseason trades and designed nosedives do not automatically constitute a need for change. The Los Angeles Clippers deployed 37 starting lineups amid turnover and injuries. Their projected unit of Patrick Beverley, Austin Rivers, Danilo Gallinari, Tobias Harris and DeAndre Jordan (player option) gets the benefit of the doubt on paper even though they have yet to play together.

Rebuilds will not be forced upon teams. The Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies fall under this umbrella. They should blow it up, but their expected starting fives as constructed are not ineffective or incapable.

Similar measures will be taken with soon-to-be free agents. Departures are not assumed, so they are fair game for inclusion. Either-or situations will be straight kiboshed. The New Orleans Pelicans are in good shape whether they re-sign DeMarcus Cousins to play with Anthony Davis or let him walk in favor of Nikola Mirotic.

Emphasis will rest entirely on need, which rules out luxury adjustments. It would be great if the Minnesota Timberwolves could sub out Andrew Wiggins for a better shooter, but their starting five outscored opponents by more than seven points per 100 possessions, and moving him to the bench isn't a viable option. They don't need to pivot.