Who Has the Edge at Every Position in the NBA Finals?

Is the fourth straight version of the NBA Finals clash between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers really as unbalanced as it seems at first blush?

Though LeBron James is emerging from the Eastern Conference for the eighth consecutive season, he's entering the league's biggest stage as a distinct underdog. Per ESPN.com's David Payne Purdum, they're actually the most significant underdogs in the Finals since at least 2002, and that's not where the historical lopsidedness ends:



"Cleveland opened as a +650 underdog against the Warriors in the series. The Cavaliers were around +360 underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs in 2007, James' first trip to the Finals.

"The Warriors opened as 12-point favorites in Game 1. That's tied for the largest point spread in a Finals game since 1991, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Los Angeles Lakers were 12-point favorites over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the 2001 Finals, a game the Sixers won.

"Golden State never opened as anywhere close to this big of a favorite in the previous three Finals meetings with Cleveland. The Warriors were around -300 over the Cavaliers in last year's Finals. Golden State won that series four games to one.

"The Cavaliers were only +180 underdogs when they upended Golden State in the 2016 Finals."

Still, let's veer away from that narrative by diving into the series on a more granular level.

Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has already provided a tremendous overview of the clash as a whole, but we're now taking it one position at a time, referring back to the scores contained within my rankings of every player in the Finals (listed parenthetically here) and attempting to pick out any spots in the lineup that might feature a Cleveland advantage.