Cavaliers' LeBron James Makes All-NBA 1st Team for Record 12th Time

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was named an All-NBA First Team selection for an NBA-record 12th time Thursday, according to Bleacher Report's Howard Beck.

James was one of two unanimous picks for the 2017-18 All-NBA First Team along with Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

LeBron broke a tie with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and longtime Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone, who were each All-NBA First Team picks on 11 occasions.

James has now made an All-NBA team 14 times overall, as he previously was named to the second team twice.

That ties him with Malone and Shaquille O'Neal and places him one selection behind Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan for the all-time lead.

The 2017-18 regular season was one of LeBron's best, as he averaged 27.5 points and a career-high 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.

He also converted 54.2 percent of his shots from the field and made 36.7 percent from long range.

The 14-time All-Star has led the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals despite often getting little help from his supporting cast.

James is already a four-time NBA MVP, and he is a finalist for the award again this season along with Harden and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis.