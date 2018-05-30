Metrics 101: Ranking Every Player in the 2018 NBA Finals

2 of 13

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

20. Rodney Hood, SG, Cleveland Cavaliers (Minus-1.38)

Regular-Season Per-Game Stats: 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.2 blocks

Regular-Season Player Score: 0.35

Postseason Per-Game Stats: 4.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.2 blocks

Postseason Player Score: Minus-3.12

Rodney Hood's regular-season score was heavily influenced by his time with the Utah Jazz, who presented a much better fit for his talents than a Cavaliers outfit already operating with primary ball-handlers. The former Duke Blue Devil is a far deadlier scorer off the bounce than when working in spot-up situations, but he's been unable to operate in that manner during a playoff run that's featured precious few James-less moments.

And when his shot isn't falling, he doesn't provide enough positive contributions to compel head coach Tyronn Lue into giving him any run. The result? Just 15.6 minutes per game in the playoffs while he averages 4.9 points on a 41.5/15.8/77.8 shooting.

19. JR Smith, SG, Cleveland Cavaliers (Minus-0.67)

Regular-Season Per-Game Stats: 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.1 blocks

Regular-Season Player Score: Minus-0.78

Postseason Per-Game Stats: 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.2 blocks

Postseason Player Score: Minus-0.55

Every once in a while, JR Smith will get motivated on the defensive end and remind the world his athleticism can translate into point-preventing production. But those moments are few and far between, even with the Cavaliers' season occasionally teetering on the brink of destruction. Instead, he continues to function as a pure gunner.

Cleveland has to live with Smith's shooting habits because it so desperately needs his talent. He's more valuable to it than the numbers indicate because of his scorching spurts in which it doesn't matter if he's creating terrible shots off the bounce or lofting catch-and-shoot jumpers with only the tiniest windows of opportunity; sometimes the looks won't stop falling even when defenders are giving him zero airspace.

18. Quinn Cook, SG, Golden State Warriors (Minus-0.55)

Regular-Season Per-Game Stats: 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.0 blocks

Regular-Season Player Score: Minus-0.34

Postseason Per-Game Stats: 5.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.1 blocks

Postseason Player Score: Minus-0.76

Don't make the mistake of writing off Quinn Cook because he missed a wide-open jumper that could've changed Game 5 against the Rockets. He earned his spot on the playoff roster because of his offensive acumen, though it's significantly tougher to work into a rhythm when playing more sporadic minutes.

The world saw what Cook could do during the stretch run of the regular season. In his last 14 appearances, the 25-year-old averaged 17.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for the Dubs while shooting 52.2 percent from the field, 50.7 percent from downtown and 83.3 percent from the stripe. The dude can stroke the rock, and that's why he keeps getting minutes—just fewer of them as the rotation shrinks in tight, important contests.

17. Jordan Bell, PF, Golden State Warriors (Minus-0.05)

Regular-Season Per-Game Stats: 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.0 blocks

Regular-Season Player Score: 1.02

Postseason Per-Game Stats: 1.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.5 blocks

Postseason Player Score: Minus-1.12

Jordan Bell is always going to provide plenty of highlights, whether of the putback dunk variety or when he's swatting shots with ferocity. The young big man is an athlete who pairs his spring-loaded legs with a preternatural understanding of the game and the skill necessary to make myriad plays.

He's just inconsistent, which makes it tougher for head coach Steve Kerr to rely on him for extended stretches. You can see the foundation of a solid starter down the road, but the Warriors still have to live with the sporadic warts, hence playing him in shorter spurts that maximize his athletic advantages and energy surpluses. That's still not bad when landing him only required trading cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls for the rights to the No. 38 pick of the 2017 NBA draft.

16. Zaza Pachulia, C, Golden State Warriors (0.22)

Regular-Season Per-Game Stats: 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks

Regular-Season Player Score: 0.48

Postseason Per-Game Stats: 1.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.0 blocks

Postseason Player Score: Minus-0.04

Nothing Zaza Pachulia does is particularly glamorous, and he's only been granted 20 minutes of run in the playoffs—total, not per game. He's an athletic liability, now incapable of moving his feet quickly enough to stay in front of small-ball contributors and limited to operating against other traditional centers.

But this veteran doesn't make mistakes. He takes only good looks, which allowed him to shoot a career-best 56.4 percent from the field during the regular season. He's a savvy passer who can hit cutters, and he never hesitates to set tough, physical (borderline illegal) screens that help free the Warriors' endless supply of shooters. Though matchups might dictate his usefulness, he can provide quality minutes when the right ones emerge.