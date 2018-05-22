NBA Teams 1 Piece Away from Contending Next Season

0 of 6

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The margin separating contender and pretender is razor thin in the NBA. Sometimes, all it takes is one personnel tweak and, voila, your 50-win, "good, but not great" also-ran squad vaults into the league's upper echelon.

Chris Paul joining the Houston Rockets is one recent example.

If a team is in the conference finals, by definition, it's contending. One good break means a shot at a title. So we won't consider the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics.

This leaves a tiny sliver of the NBA to consider: teams that didn't contend this year but have the financial flexibility to make a meaningful addition over the summer—one that'd get them into the top tier of competition. The presence of an incumbent star is also a must. Nobody contends without one.

Finances will be tight in most cases. Generally, clubs that are anywhere close to a level where thoughts about a ring aren't ridiculous have already expended all their resources. So we'll have to get creative for some of these.