1 Realistic Free-Agent Target for Each Eliminated NBA Playoff Team

0 of 12

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The NBA playoffs take the guesswork out of roster building. If you got eliminated, you weren't good enough.

Simple.

There are levels of "good," of course. Getting bounced in the conference semifinals usually suggests you have less work to do on the personnel front than a team that falls in first round. But the principle remains the same: Come up short of a ring, and you have to find ways to improve.

It'll become clear quickly that reaching the playoffs comes at a cost. Most of the clubs we'll hit only have roster exceptions and minimum salaries to utilize on the free-agent market because they spent what it took to reach modest levels of success. Postseason trips and meaningful cap space don't pair up often.

Twelve teams that reached the playoffs are done. Whom should they realistically target to shore up the weaknesses that led to a postseason exit, and how much can they spend to do it?