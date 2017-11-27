    LeBron James Calls David Fizdale 'Fall Guy' After Firing; Dwyane Wade: 'WTF'

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2017

    Miami Heat assistant David Fizdale, left, sits with Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James, right, in the second half of Game 1 in an Eastern Conference semifinal basketball game, Tuesday, May 6, 2014, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Nets 107-86. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they were taken aback by the Memphis Grizzlies' decision to fire head coach David Fizdale on Monday, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported.

    The Cavaliers stars weighed in on the move on Twitter:

    James also retweeted this from Michael Lee of The Vertical:

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

