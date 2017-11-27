LeBron James Calls David Fizdale 'Fall Guy' After Firing; Dwyane Wade: 'WTF'November 27, 2017
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they were taken aback by the Memphis Grizzlies' decision to fire head coach David Fizdale on Monday, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported.
The Cavaliers stars weighed in on the move on Twitter:
LeBron James @KingJames
I need some answers. Feels like my man was a fall guy2017-11-27 21:49:00
DWade @DwyaneWade
I need answers!!! WTF https://t.co/z39oNRQok02017-11-27 21:46:18
James also retweeted this from Michael Lee of The Vertical:
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
David Fizdale firing was so stunning I had to check, double-check & triple-check Woj's Twitter account to make sure it was legit. I then made sure it was a legit blue check, went over to Woj's Twitter page & scrolled down again because I didn't want to be duped by a fake account2017-11-27 21:36:02
