Ranking Top NBA Breakout Players so Far This Season

Age: 22

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 30.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals, 2.3 blocks, 51.3 percent shooting

Advanced Stats: 30.5 PER, 19.37 TPA

Does anyone know whether the Knicks have scheduled the unveiling of Kristaps Porzingis' statue outside Madison Squad Garden yet?

Playing without Carmelo Anthony, as the unchallenged alpha, looks good on the 7'3"—7'5"?—skyscraper. Defenses have his number, but he's responded by staying active off the ball, hovering a few extra inches beyond the arc for additional space and just straight up dropping J's and nifty point-blank finishes in the faces of his enemies.

No one has attempted more shots when defenders are within two feet. Porzingis is shooting better than 58 percent in those situations while making the most of his easier opportunities. He's draining 40-plus percent of his catch-and-fire treys and posting an effective field-goal percentage of 70.7 as the pick-and-roll diver—the fourth-best mark among players who've cycled through 30 or more such touches.

Spending most of his time at power forward does compromise his defensive position. He's contesting 4.7 shots near the rim per game, down from 7.8 last year—a roughly 44 percent decrease.

The flip side: Opponents are hitting just 33.3 percent of their looks around the basket when challenged by him. More than 240 players have contested at least 15 attempts near the hoop, and not one of them comes close to matching Porzingis' stinginess. He appears slightly more comfortable working in space, save for a few bad beats off the dribble and on cuts. New York runs an average(ish) defense when he's on the court.

Sustainability is an issue and thus far the sole potential buzzkill. Porzingis probably won't maintain a career-high efficiency while jacking so many looks in tight spaces and registering the league's highest usage rate. And, per Marc Berman of the New York Post, he has already revealed he's played through elbow soreness that may require an offseason procedure—never a good sign.

Still, the bet is that he's closer to his new normal than not. He profiled as a superstar long before now; he was just supposed to incur a steeper learning curve without a marquee safety net. Instead, he's ahead of schedule—impressively, unfathomably and, somehow, believably so all at the same time.

Unless otherwise cited, all stats are courtesy of NBA.com or Basketball Reference and current leading into games on Nov. 13.

