Metrics 101: Greatest Shooting Seasons in Modern NBA History

0 of 10

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

More and more every year, the NBA is becoming a shooter's paradise.

Whereas big men once ruled the league, teams can no longer win without plenty of floor-spacing options and players who knock down triples. But since the start of the 2000-01 season, when the league expanded its statistical tracking to include searchable play-by-play information, which shooters have risen to the top of the pack?

To determine that in objective fashion, we're looking at three different jump-shooting areas: 10 to 16 feet, two-pointers from at least 17 feet and three-pointers. Everything else, from dunks to free throws, is wholly irrelevant for the purposes of this analysis.

During the relevant time frame, 7,641 individual seasons have been recorded in which a player took at least one jumper from 10 feet or beyond. Each of them received a score that showed how much value they added relative to the league at that specific time.

As an example, let's take Mike Bibby in 2000-01.

From 10 to 16 feet, he went 51-of-139, and that 36.7 field-goal percentage means he added 0.734 points per shot. The league as a whole notched 37.8 percent (0.756 points per shot) during that season, so he added minus-5.18 points of value with his attempts, calculated by finding the difference on a per-shot basis and multiplying by the total number of tries.

Similarly, he added 90.98 points on longer twos (the best score from that range throughout the analysis) and 21.73 with his three-point shooting. Add those together, and his score of 107.53 leaves him ranked No. 83 overall.

That's a strong finish, but it isn't enough to earn him a featured spot, which were limited to one per unique player. The following 10 marksmen were that much better.