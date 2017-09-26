Metrics 101: Greatest Power Forward Seasons in Modern NBA History

15 of 15

Regular-Season TPA: 593.11

Postseason TPA: 92.3

Per-Game Stats: 24.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.2 blocks

Awards: All-Star, MVP, All-Defensive First Team, All-NBA First Team

Had the Minnesota Timberwolves toppled the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2004 Western Conference Finals and given Kevin Garnett an opportunity to suit up in more playoff games, he would've provided further separation between himself and the rest of the pack. But that was always a tough ask for a squad that featured post-prime versions of Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell as the second- and third-best players.

This was essentially a one-man show, and Garnett proved himself more than worthy of the "Big Ticket" moniker.

Garnett was an electric force throughout his career, but he sweated energy out of his pores during his prime. Whether he was talking trash to players who couldn't figure out how to score against him, jumping up to swat away shots taken after a whistle, backing opponents down before dunking on them or running the show as a facilitator from the blocks, he could always find a way to carry the 'Wolves.

What was his weakness? Seriously, did one exist?

Garnett's best years might not have lasted as long as Duncan's, but he was a nearly perfect player in 2003-04. He rarely turned the ball over. He shot efficiently from the field. He excelled on both ends of the floor, to the point that he finished behind just five players in the Defensive Player of the Year race while earning all but three first-place MVP votes.

If you're looking for an example of a prototypical power forward, just go watch some Garnett tape from this particular season.

