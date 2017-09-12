Sidekicks Wanted: Who Will Emerge to Support Solo NBA Stars?

1 of 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Star: Nikola Jokic

One of the best offensive players in the NBA at any position, Jokic is a dual-threat, pass-shoot scoring hub heading into his age-22 season. A Denver Nuggets team lucky enough to have a center like this could go a long way with the right supporting star.

The Sidekick: Paul Millsap

The temptation was to pick Jamal Murray or Gary Harris, younger players in Jokic's age range who can grow with him and hit their primes together. Murray, in particular, profiles as a perfect offensive partner; his smooth game, deep bag of scoring tricks and emerging playmaking fit with Jokic's facilitation and space creation.

And Harris is a two-way wing of the sort everyone wants.

But the Nugs paid Millsap $90 million for a reason: He's already an established stud, one of the league's best defenders (ideal for offsetting the weaker parts of Jokic's game) and still looks to have a season or two left as he moves deeper into his 30s.

Though Harris (plus-4.6 net rating) and Murray (plus-5.4) helped Denver perform well when they shared the floor with Jokic last year, it's still Millsap who matters most. He can shore up Jokic's deficiencies, captaining a defense in the same way Jokic directs the flow on the other end.

It's not so much a question of whether Millsap can handle this role. He's been an All-Star in each of the last four seasons. It's really more about how long he can stay at this level. If he's 90 percent of what he was a year ago, he can give Jokic and the Nuggets what they need to reach 50 wins.