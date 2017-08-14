Dahntay Jones Says Stephen Curry Is Outside the Top 10 Players in the NBA

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Stephen Curry has won two MVP awards and two NBA titles, but it apparently isn't enough to impress Dahntay Jones.

The NBA veteran listed his top 10 players in the league Friday on a Barstool Sports podcast, putting LeBron James at No. 1, followed by Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant. As for Curry, he's a little further down the list.

"People get mad at me because I don't declare him a Top 10 player in the NBA," Jones said, via Drew Shiller of CSN Bay Area. "I got him on the outside, like 11-12."

The 36-year-old has only played two regular-season games over the past two seasons but has been on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster for each of the past two playoff runs. He has seen Curry and the Golden State Warriors up close in the past two finals, with his team winning one and losing the other.

He appeared in 25 playoff games over the past two years, including nine of 12 finals games, although his minutes almost exclusively came in blowouts.

Despite his experience, Jones' statement is still a bold one. There are talented players on his top-10 list, including John Wall, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis, but there is no denying what Curry has done over his eight years in the league.

With four All-Star games, multiple MVP awards, a scoring title and already ranking 10th on the all-time three-pointers list, the Warriors star should be high on anybody's list.