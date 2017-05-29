Free-Agency Rankings: Top Available Centers

0 of 11

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The best kind of modern NBA big man shopping involves selecting from 7-footers built to do a little of everything—shoot, protect the rim, switch defensive assignments and maybe pass a little.

But for buyers in the 2017 free-agent center market, it's not about building a do-it-all wish list but rather deciding which concessions they are willing to make.

This crop is flush with flawed players. Some guys are past their prime, while others haven't done enough to show how their prime will play out. There are scoring specialists who are traffic cones on defense, and there are defensive anchors who have their effectiveness sapped once they cross half court.

But there will be interest in all of them and potential bidding wars for several, since they all have some positive qualities to sell. Those with the most obvious and stable skills score well here, with an added bonus extended for new-age abilities. Health and age are also part of our evaluations.

As for eligibility, only players who logged the majority of their minutes at the 5 this season, according to Basketball Reference, will qualify. With our parameters in place, let's assemble our big man big board.