Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Spoke Last Month, Reveals Kendrick Perkins

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are apparently back on speaking terms.

Sam Amick of USA Today noted Durant's close friend and former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate to the two superstars, Kendrick Perkins, appeared on TNT Monday and said Durant and Westbrook talked via phone after the latter broke Oscar Robertson's record for triple-doubles in a season.

Michael Lee of The Vertical shared video of Perkins' comments:

Perkins wasn't done, as he mentioned Durant could eventually return to the Thunder after he is finished playing with the Golden State Warriors. The big man also said Westbrook isn't the type of player who will leave Oklahoma City or recruit others to come to him, so that may be a decision Durant reaches on his own.

Despite the juicy speculation, Amick pointed out the Durant is "all but certain to re-sign with the Warriors" if he does forgo his 2017-18 player option.

Westbrook and Durant were teammates for eight seasons with the Thunder, but their 2016-17 meetings after the Texas product joined Golden State were highlighted by icy stares, Westbrook dressed in an apparent photographer's outfit in a nod to Durant's hobby and members of the Oklahoma City crowd dressed as cupcakes.

However, they connected on an alley-oop at the All-Star Game, causing the Western Conference bench to have some fun with them:

Still, Amick wrote, "All along the way, Westbrook made it clear that they were not on talking terms."

That appears to no longer be the case, although Durant has bigger things to worry about with his Warriors now four wins away from an appearance in the NBA Finals after they finished their sweep of the Utah Jazz on Monday.