NBA Playoffs 2017: Give These Guys More Minutes!

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Unless there's an overtime period, each NBA coach only has 240 minutes to allot throughout his roster.

He can hand almost 48 apiece to his primary stars, divvy much of the rest among the remaining starters and then have a handful left over for the key members of the supporting cast. He can choose a more balanced approach if his roster is deeper. But he can't manufacture minutes out of nothing.

Only 240 exist. Them's the breaks, even in a postseason contest.

What he can do, however, is find a more appropriate way to split them up. Every so often, someone emerges as a per-minute stud who isn't seeing enough time on the court. Whether he's a proven veteran or an up-and-coming youngster, the numbers indicate he could be doing more to aid his team's postseason efforts.

Apparently, the 2017 playoffs need to get a lot bigger. Only one of the top five men in need of more action operates outside the frontcourt.