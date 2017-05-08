Nene Out for Season After Groin Injury Diagnosed as Left Adductor Tear

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Houston Rockets center Nene is out for the remainder of the playoffs after suffering a left adductor tear Sunday night during Game 4 of his team's second-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, according to a press release on the Rockets website.

"The Rockets medical staff is currently reviewing treatment options," the team stated. "An update will be provided once a decision is made."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

