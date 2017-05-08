    Nene Out for Season After Groin Injury Diagnosed as Left Adductor Tear

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - MAY 07: Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets reacts after he was charged with a foul against Jonathon Simmons #17 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Houston Rockets center Nene is out for the remainder of the playoffs after suffering a left adductor tear Sunday night during Game 4 of his team's second-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, according to a press release on the Rockets website. 

    "The Rockets medical staff is currently reviewing treatment options," the team stated. "An update will be provided once a decision is made."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.