2017 NBA Playoff MVP Rankings: Can Anyone Catch LeBron James?

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

Age: 29

Postseason Per-Game Stats: 29.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.8 blocks

Postseason Advanced Metrics: 28.4 player efficiency rating (PER), 62.5 true shooting percentage (TS%), 0.275 win shares per 48 minutes (WS/48), 30.21 total points added (TPA)

The point guard shot the ball quite well during the Warriors' first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, even knocking down 19 of his 45 attempts from Curry territory. As he's often been over the last few years, he served as one of the league's most dangerous offensive threats, given his penchant for perimeter exploits and ability to swing the ball to Golden State's myriad flamethrowers.

But he wasn't even the most valuable player on his own team, which makes it tough for him to earn anything more than an honorable mention in these rankings.

Would Golden State have won without him? Possibly, even with Kevin Durant missing more time due to injury. Is he the team's best player? Also possible, though Durant will have something to say about that when fully healed.

Still, when it comes to the MVP pecking order, his defensive limitations in a series against Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum drop him to No. 2 on his own team.

John Wall, PG, Washington Wizards

Age: 26

Postseason Per-Game Stats: 28.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocks

Postseason Advanced Metrics: 25.9 PER, 60.5 TS%, 0.172 WS/48, 25.35 TPA



Wall thrived on offense against the Atlanta Hawks and continued his exploits in a Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics. His combination of scoring and facilitating excellence makes him an unstoppable point-producing presence, lending legitimacy to any arguments that he should be in the hunt for an unofficial postseason MVP.

But two elements of his play hold him back.

Despite Washington's series victory over the Hawks, Wall didn't win his positional battle by much. He allowed Dennis Schroder to torch him on numerous occasions and, in general, was unable to keep the Atlanta floor general from sparking his squad's offense.

Furthermore, he struggled when he was leading a unit comprised of bench players, even getting outscored by 40.7 points per 100 possessions during the 32 minutes he played without Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr, per nbawowy.com.