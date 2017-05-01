NBA Free Agency Rankings 2017: Top Available Point Guards

0 of 11

Darren Abate/Associated Press

This summer, two legitimate point guard superstars hit free agency, joined by a handful of excellent starting-caliber options.

The premium on spacing and the centrality of the pick-and-roll to every NBA offense mean these guys are more important than ever. Elite point guards must stretch the floor and control the action. Also critical in these evaluations: size, defensive versatility, age and health risks.

The glut of quality options at the position makes this an odd free-agent market.

Most teams already have their guy.

Toss in a draft in which four of the top six or seven picks might be point guards, and the number of clubs willing to spend big on a new point man in free agency could further shrink.

Fortunately, we're not picking destinations or forecasting salaries here—though as we proceed through the rankings, we'll venture some casual guesses on both counts where warranted.

We'll exclude free agents of the restricted variety and those whose only chance to hit the market might come via team options. That means Rajon Rondo, Michael Carter-Williams and Yogi Ferrell don't make our list.

Who will? Only the top 10 free-agent point guards...and a few that just missed the cut.