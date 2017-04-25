NBA Metrics 101: Which Playoffs Studs Have Needed More Rest?

10 of 10

Minutes Per Game: 38.3

Usage Rate: 46.6

The Oklahoma City Thunder don't have any good solutions here.

If they choose to cut back on Russell Westbrook's historic usage rate—no qualified player has ever finished a postseason north of 40 percent, and this MVP candidate is closer to 50 than 40—they have to turn to someone else on the roster. And that's an issue. Particularly with Victor Oladipo struggling to find a rhythm, the Thunder don't have anyone who can come close to replicating Westbrook's immense contributions in so many different areas.

But if they choose to continue down the current path, they run the risk of Westbrook wearing down. He's already showing signs of extreme fatigue during the fourth quarter, as his numbers shift dramatically:

Quarter Points per 36 Rebounds per 36 Assists per 36 TS% 1 29.5 16.1 13.4 57.9 2 34.0 11.7 17.5 54.4 3 27.3 7.3 9.1 44.3 4 42.4 7.1 4.0 44.9

Late in games, Westbroook's playing style has completely changed.

He no longer looks for teammates and instead calls his own number excessively, leading to an increased scoring average that's actually detrimental because it's coming in such inefficient fashion. Not only are the shooting numbers problematic, but the dynamic point guard is turning the ball over more frequently than in any other period—6.1 times per 36 minutes.

And if that's still not enough, he's taking a whopping 16.2 triples per 36 minutes in the final period. During the first three quarters combined, he's only lofting up 13.9 three-point attempts per 36 minutes, choosing to probe a defense and involve his teammates rather than force the issue by heaving up ill-advised attempts.

Westbrook's superhuman efforts were often enough during the regular season, in which he did everything in his power to prove his motor served as the very definition of indefatigable. But the narrative is quickly changing against the Houston Rockets, and that's not good news for OKC's postseason hopes.

Verdict: There's no solution here because there's no one to help him out, though it's clear Westbrook is wearing down late in games.



