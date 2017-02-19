NBA All-Star Game 2017: Score, MVP and Twitter Reaction for East vs. West

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

On a Sunday night when dunks abounded and defense was optional, the Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference 192-182 in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Hometown hero Anthony Davis poured in an All-Star Game record 52 points to go with 10 rebounds, and he hit the half-century mark with authority en route to claiming MVP honors, as the NBA on TNT documented on Twitter:

Russell Westbrook fell one point shy of reaching Wilt Chamberlain's previous single-game All-Star scoring record, and he finished with 41 points, seven assists and five boards.

All eyes were understandably on Westbrook and Kevin Durant (21 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) from the start, and it didn't take long before they shared the hardwood.

Western Conference head coach Steve Kerr subbed Westbrook in just minutes into the first quarter, at which point the electric point guard connected with Durant for an alley-oop reminiscent of their days together with the Oklahoma City Thunder:

Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

After the two linked up for the high-flying acrobatics, the Western Conference bench had some fun at their expense:

NBA TV allowed fans at home to listen in on Stephen Curry's (sarcastic) reaction to the moment that briefly broke Twitter:

However, ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes joked that Russ and KD may be merely patching up their problems:

But for now, at least, it seems they've made amends:

On the Eastern Conference side of things, Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points) and LeBron James (23 points) stole the show in the first half.

The Milwaukee Bucks playmaker broke out a slew of sensational slams during the opening frame, and his most jaw-dropping moment came courtesy of an epic windmill:

James, meanwhile, got in on the action to the tune of 20 first-half points, including a three-pointer from eons beyond the three-point line:

LeBron also paid tribute to 2017 Hall of Fame finalist Tracy McGrady with a rim-rocking finish off the glass:

Once the second half got underway, Antetokounmpo continued to shine when he threw down a transition slam that Curry wanted no part of:

However, Steph couldn't hide for long.

Although he avoided being the victim of a poster-caliber dunk on several occasions through the opening 30 minutes, Curry was caught under the basket when Antetokounmpo romped in and hammered home a putback slam:

The East had its moments down the stretch, but Westbrook and Davis proved too much as they combined to thrash the opposition with flurries of threes and throwdowns.

With the high-flying exhibition now a thing of the past, All-Stars will shift their attention to the final third of the regular season.

That said, fans will have to wait a few days to see their favorite teams back in action, since the break extends through the middle of this coming week.

Play is scheduled to resume Thursday, Feb. 23, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks primed to take center stage at 8 p.m. ET on TNT just hours after the league's trade deadline has passed.