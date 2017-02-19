    NBA All Star Game 2017Download App

    NBA All-Star Game 2017: Score, MVP and Twitter Reaction for East vs. West

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 19: Anthony Davis #23 of the Western Conference All-Stars dunks during the NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2017 NBA All Star Weekend on February 19, 2017 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
    Alec Nathan February 20, 2017

    On a Sunday night when dunks abounded and defense was optional, the Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference 192-182 in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. 

    Hometown hero Anthony Davis poured in an All-Star Game record 52 points to go with 10 rebounds, and he hit the half-century mark with authority en route to claiming MVP honors, as the NBA on TNT documented on Twitter: 

    Russell Westbrook fell one point shy of reaching Wilt Chamberlain's previous single-game All-Star scoring record, and he finished with 41 points, seven assists and five boards. 

    All eyes were understandably on Westbrook and Kevin Durant (21 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) from the start, and it didn't take long before they shared the hardwood.

    Western Conference head coach Steve Kerr subbed Westbrook in just minutes into the first quarter, at which point the electric point guard connected with Durant for an alley-oop reminiscent of their days together with the Oklahoma City Thunder: 

    1. Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge

    2. NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave

    3. Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins

    4. B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars

    5. Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance

    6. Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP?

    7. This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest

    8. History of Vinsanity

    9. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    10. Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans

    11. Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown

    12. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    13. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    14. Kevin Durant and Andre Roberson Go Nose-to-Nose in KD's Return to OKC

    15. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    16. Kevin Durant Hits Deep 3 Over Westbrook

    17. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    18. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    19. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    20. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    21. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    22. Kerr Ejected

    23. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    24. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    25. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    26. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    27. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    28. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    29. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    30. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    31. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    32. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    33. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    34. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    35. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    36. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    37. This Night in the NBA

    38. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    39. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    40. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    41. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    42. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    43. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    44. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    45. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    46. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    47. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    48. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    49. LeBron on Ice? Blue Jackets Coach John Tortorella Calls Out King James

    50. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    51. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    52. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    53. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    54. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    55. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    56. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    57. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    58. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    59. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    60. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    61. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    62. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    63. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    64. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    65. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    66. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    67. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    68. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    69. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    70. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    71. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    72. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    73. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    74. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    75. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    76. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    77. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    78. Steph Curry Mocks Kevin Durant's Drive to the Basket vs. Detroit

    79. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    80. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    81. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    82. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    83. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    84. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    85. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    86. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    87. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    88. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    89. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    90. Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?

    91. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

    After the two linked up for the high-flying acrobatics, the Western Conference bench had some fun at their expense: 

    NBA TV allowed fans at home to listen in on Stephen Curry's (sarcastic) reaction to the moment that briefly broke Twitter: 

    However, ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes joked that Russ and KD may be merely patching up their problems: 

    But for now, at least, it seems they've made amends: 

    On the Eastern Conference side of things, Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points) and LeBron James (23 points) stole the show in the first half. 

    The Milwaukee Bucks playmaker broke out a slew of sensational slams during the opening frame, and his most jaw-dropping moment came courtesy of an epic windmill: 

    James, meanwhile, got in on the action to the tune of 20 first-half points, including a three-pointer from eons beyond the three-point line:

    LeBron also paid tribute to 2017 Hall of Fame finalist Tracy McGrady with a rim-rocking finish off the glass: 

    Once the second half got underway, Antetokounmpo continued to shine when he threw down a transition slam that Curry wanted no part of: 

    However, Steph couldn't hide for long.

    Although he avoided being the victim of a poster-caliber dunk on several occasions through the opening 30 minutes, Curry was caught under the basket when Antetokounmpo romped in and hammered home a putback slam: 

    The East had its moments down the stretch, but Westbrook and Davis proved too much as they combined to thrash the opposition with flurries of threes and throwdowns. 

    With the high-flying exhibition now a thing of the past, All-Stars will shift their attention to the final third of the regular season. 

    That said, fans will have to wait a few days to see their favorite teams back in action, since the break extends through the middle of this coming week. 

    Play is scheduled to resume Thursday, Feb. 23, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks primed to take center stage at 8 p.m. ET on TNT just hours after the league's trade deadline has passed.

