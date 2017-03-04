NFL1000: Free-Agency Rankings for the 2017 3-4 DE Market

1 of 10

Welcome to Bleacher Report's NFL1000 free-agency preview, a series where we'll use the power of the 17-man NFL1000 scouting department to bring you in-depth analysis of every NFL free agent this offseason. In this installment, lead scout Doug Farrar and defensive end scouts Justis Mosqueda and Joe Goodberry dive into this year's inside 3-4 DE class.

As much as any position in the NFL, the 3-4 end has seen his role change drastically in the last 10 years. You don't see guys making Pro Bowls simply by blowing things up between the tackle and the guard on every snap. In today's hybrid fronts, the "3-4 end" classifier is almost a misnomer.

First, base 3-4 fronts don't exist in the ways they used to. They are far more variable, and teams that used to line up in the same ways are throwing all kinds of things at their opponents. Now, fronts with two down linemen are standard, and four-man nickel fronts, in which the ends kick inside to tackle, are de rigueur.

That means the modern 3-4 end has to do a little bit of everything, and the best of them do that. The position requires more versatile talent than it used to, from careening off the edge or using an inside countermove to disrupt a quarterback to taking on double-teams against the run.

And the old paradigms for the position—teams wanted guys to be at least 6'3" and 290 pounds—have similarly gone out the window. The standards for the position have widened, and players such as Mike Daniels of the Green Bay Packers and Jurrell Casey of the Tennessee Titans are able to succeed in those multiple roles despite their atypical body types.

The 2017 free-agent class of 3-4 ends isn't particularly impressive (mostly depth and rotational players) until you get to the top, where there is one massively underrated run-mauler and one age-defying game-wrecker ready to get paid handsomely for the second time in his estimable career.

All advanced statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.