NFL1000: Free-Agency Rankings for the 2017 OC Market

Welcome to Bleacher Report's NFL1000 free-agency preview, a series where we'll use the power of the 17-man NFL1000 scouting department to bring you in-depth analysis of every NFL free agent this offseason. In this installment, lead scout Doug Farrar and Center scout Ethan Young dive into this year's center class.

The center position is not a glamorous one. The only time you generally hear about a center is right after he's blown a block—or, in the case of Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack, when it's unclear whether his broken fibula will allow him to play in Super Bowl LI. As it turned out, Mack was able to play, and he played well. He crushed New England's interior defensive line on a lot of the big runs Atlanta had early in the game before everything fell apart.

If your team has a center at the Alex Mack level, a lot of things become easier. That level of center can make line calls seamlessly, telling his fellow linemen and the quarterback what he sees regarding defensive alignment and penetration schemes. That level of center can take on a defensive tackle by himself or in combination with a guard and then chip his way up to linebacker level to further help his offense. And that level of center can pull left and right in slide protection, allowing his coaches to throw more things into the playbook.

In today's NFL, where teams can switch between zone and man blocking in the same drive, having a great center has never been more important. He's the guy watching all the tape to make sure he understands all the tells every defense has. He's the guy making things easier for younger and less experienced linemen. He, as much as anyone, is a coach on the field.

It's not a position that requires a great deal of athleticism, though that's always a nice plus. Most of all, the best centers are freakishly smart, highly durable and completely relentless. It takes a special personality to survive an onslaught of defensive monsters on your body over 1,000 snaps per season, only to get up after every play and continue your analysis of the defense.

This year's free-agent class of centers isn't nearly the one we saw in 2016, which allowed the Falcons to land Mack, but there are a few good guys in the bunch.

