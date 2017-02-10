NFL1000: Free-Agent Rankings for the 2017 Kicker/Punter Market

5 of 17

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

NFL1000 Scores

Power: 31.1/40

Accuracy: 29.7/40

Tackling: 3.9/10

Position Value: 3/10

Overall: 67.7/100

NFL1000 K/P Scout, Chuck Zodda

Greg Zuerlein is 29 years old, and after being misused during the 2015 and 2016 campaigns due to his prodigious leg strength, Zuerlein had a bounce-back 2016, making 86.4 percent of his field goals and all 23 extra points he attempted.

The key issue with Zuerlein is his track record, as former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher loved to trot him out for 60-plus-yard attempts. He tried three in 2015, which was equal to the number of kicks every other team in the league attempted from that distance from my charting.

Zuerlein also kicked 30 percent of his field goals from 50-plus yards that season, which was far in excess of the 16.2 percent the rest of the NFL attempted. Kicking from distance with such regularity tends to wreck a kicker's confidence, as he won't have enough shorter kicks to get into a strong rhythm.

Zuerlein appeared to get his confidence back last year, as he was perfect from under 40 yards, though he still showed residual issues from distance, making just two of four kicks from 50-plus yards. In both of his misses from that distance, he torqued off the ball significantly. He mistrusted his leg strength instead of employing the same mechanics he uses on shorter kicks. This indicates more of a mental hurdle, and with enough time, he should be able to address it.

The real question is: What is Zuerlein's value on the open market? He is an unrestricted free agent who made $1.25 million last year. It is difficult to envision a team's giving him a significant bump in pay without a longer track record of success to back it up.

Zuerlein's long-term performance can easily be replicated by a lower-cost option from the draft or an undrafted free agent, and he is likely not worth the $2.5 million-per-year contract that successful kickers typically use as a starting point for a free-agent deal.

The Bengals, always frugal, may try to grab him on a cheap contract, but it is tough to see anyone else choosing to spend on him. Zuerlein's best bet may be to catch on in camp on a cheap pact and try to prove this year was not a fluke, and then look for a bigger deal next offseason.

Doug's Quick Take

Zuerlein ranked ninth among all kickers in field goal accuracy, and he was one of just five NFL kickers to make all of his extra points. The Rams have 99 problems when it comes to scoring points, but Zuerlein isn't one of them, and the team should do everything possible to retain him. This is a team in need of roster stability.

Potential Suitors: Cincinnati Bengals